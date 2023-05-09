Irish dancing is no easy feat – requiring dexterity, grace, flexibility, and coordination – but the important thing is to give it your all like this little one.

Georgia, a two-year-old girl in Galway, did just that in a chance encounter with Irish dancer Emma O’Sullivan, who was entertaining the midday crowds on Galway’s Shop Street in September 2017.

A video posted by Galway Now magazine captured the sweet scene as Georgia, delighted by O’Sullivan’s dancing, toddled over to her and began mimicking her moves.

We think she has a promising future ahead of her! O’Sullivan does too: "We never expected her to be able to copy the dance so well and to be so brave to hop out in front of so many people," she told CNN.

The video quickly went viral, racking up 12 million+ views, and it’s not hard to see why.

Irish dancing is not only a great way to celebrate Irish culture and heritage but is also an excellent activity for young children to learn. Here are some reasons why Irish dancing is so good for young children.

Irish dance requires a lot of physical activity, which is great for young children who need to develop their gross motor skills. Mental Health Benefits

Irish dancing is not just good for the body, but it is also great for the mind. It requires a lot of focus, discipline, and concentration, which can help improve a child's mental agility. It also helps to build confidence and self-esteem by providing a sense of accomplishment when a child masters a new step or routine.

Irish dancing is a great way to learn about Irish culture and heritage. It exposes children to traditional Irish music and dance, which helps them to appreciate and understand a different culture. It can also help to develop an appreciation for other cultures and traditions.

Finally, Irish dancing is a fun and enjoyable activity that can bring a lot of joy to young children. It allows them to express themselves creatively and provides a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment when they perform. It is a great way to build memories and create experiences that will last a lifetime.

* Originally published in 2017. Updated May 2023.