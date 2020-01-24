The replica of an Irish castle in Texas has become the unlikely home to a group of llamas.

The castle, appropriately dubbed ShangriLlama, is a replica of Waterford Castle, situated near the south coast of Ireland.

The ShangriLlama replica is located about 40 minutes outside Dallas and is an ideal interactive experience for anyone who likes the South American animals or Irish castles.

Guests can meet, photograph, and learn about llamas by partaking in llama walks, llama lessons, and llama parties.

"They get to walk through our Enchanted Forest trail surrounding the castle," Llama Mama, the owner, and operator of the site said to Chron. "They will walk with a pack of llamas."

Living in a castle, the llamas at ShangriLlama don't have ordinary names.

Many of them are medieval-infused puns like King Dalai Llama, Prince Barack O'Llama and Lance-o-llama.

They are available for a wide range of parties and events, including weddings, where a llama can walk the bride and groom down the aisle.

They will also guide guests on special llama walks through the huge grounds of the reconstructed castle. Guests can experience what it's like to walk with a pack of llamas on a wide and flat plain in the castle's grounds.

Selfies and photographs are encouraged.

To book an unforgettable day with the furry South American animals, head over to ShangriLlama's official site.

