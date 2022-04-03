This Irish bride's father penned a stunning love poem for his daughter's special day.

When Aoibhin Garrihy and John Burke were married in Spanish Point's Armada Hotel, in the musical capital of Ireland, Doolin, County Clare, it was a special day in many ways.

There was the glowing bride, the handsome groom, and the proud families, but there was more - an incredible original poem written by Garrihy's father Eugene, especially for the occasion.

Even more special, Dreamcatcher Productions pieced together footage from the happy couple's wedding day in a video accompanied Garrihy's reading of the poem, 'Doolin Romance.'

The wild and rocky coastline, including the legendary Cliffs of Moher provides the perfect backdrop to the wedding poem as the couple flit from one location to another in West Clare.

Aoibhin has gone on to fame and recognition as a participant in the Irish version of "Dancing with the Stars." It is doubtful, however, she will ever have such a wonderful moment as her wedding day with John and the memory of the beautiful poem penned by her father, she recited.

Watch the stunning video that accompanies Garrihy's reading of 'Doolin Romance' here, courtesy of Dreamcatcher Productions on Vimeo:

*Originally published in 2017, updated in 2022.

What's your favorite Irish love poem? Share in the comments.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral