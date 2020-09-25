An Irish couple surprised their wedding guests when they burst into a traditional Irish step dance at their reception.

Bride Aoife Neville, from Limerick, and groom Seán Longe, from Clare, both play traditional Irish music and love set dancing and céilís. The pair came up with the idea to treat their guests to a special dance at their wedding.

The couple comes out to the floor for their first dance and starts step dancing. They are soon joined by their friends Aiden Connolly, Michael Barry, Eoin Marrinan, Lynda McLeish, Rachel Finucane, and Karen Galvin.

The Irish Independent reports that the couple mixed a variety of steps they picked up at céilís with a few of their own.

The Shandrum Céilí Band played the music at their reception, which was held on May 21 at the Falls Hotel Ennistymon in Clare.

* Originally published in April 2019.