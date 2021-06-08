Today, June 8, is Best Friends Day, and what better way to mark it than with beautifully crafted Irish blessings and sayings about friendship.

True friendships are a wonderful thing to have during the best times and especially the worst times. There is an old saying which says if you are friends with a person for more than seven years then you will be friends for life. Here are a list of some of the best Irish blessings and sayings on friendship.

"A best friend is like a four leaf clover, Hard to find and lucky to have."

"May your day be touched with a bit of Irish luck, Brightened by a song in your heart, And warmed by smiles from the people you love."

"Wishing you a rainbow, For sunlight after showers, Miles and miles of Irish smiles, For golden happy hours, Shamrocks at your doorway, For luck and laughter too, And a host of friends that never ends, Each day your whole life through."

"May love and laughter light your days, and warm your heart and home, May good and faithful friends be yours wherever you may roam."

"There are good ships and there are wood ships, Ships that sail the sea, But the best ships are friendships, May they always be."

"May the hinges of our friendship never grow rusty."

"As you share your hearts with one another, May they always be loyal and true, And friendship be between you in all that you do."

What are your favorite Irish blessings and sayings?

