If you think Hollywood's Irish accents are bad, wait until you see some of the biggest stars attempting the Irish language!

Marking Seachtain na Gaeilge (Irish language week) in Ireland bach in 2015, TG4, Ireland’s Irish language TV station, created a video of top Hollywood stars such as Chris Pine, Will Ferrell, and Salma Hayek, attempting to speak Irish.

It has to be said that some of them do pretty well and deserve a bualadh bos (round of applause) for using their cúpla focal as Gaelige (few words in Irish) during their recent trips to Ireland.

Seachtain na Gaeilge, which runs in the two weeks before St. Patrick’s Day, aims to promote the Irish language and we have to give kudos to the stars because not only were they great sports in trying to get their tongues around our different sound system but they didn't do too bad a job of it either.

They didn’t just stick to the easy stuff in this video either! Zachary Quinto and Chris Pine, stars of “Star Trek,” attempt to say “Live Long and Prosper” in Irish and Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine from “Jackass” even sing Richie Kavanagh’s “Aon Focal Eile.”

Seachtain na Gaeilge is an international Irish language festival and one of the biggest celebrations of our native language and culture that takes place each year in Ireland and in many other countries.

Of course, none of these stars have a patch on this Brazilian woman living in Dublin who's speaking some seriously good Irish. She can be seen here talking to Irish website Tuairisc.ie:

*Originally published in 2015, updated in February 2020

