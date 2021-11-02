We all know that pouring a proper pint of Guinness is, indeed, an art form.

However, some unknown pub-goer desecrated this beloved art form when they ordered a pint of Guinness "with no head."

On Twitter, Belfast-based user Carlton Doom shared a picture of a receipt that shows someone actually had the audacity to order a pint of Guinness without its creamy, delicious head.

Beware - a picture of the offending pint of Guinness is also shared in the now-viral tweet.

"A solitary tear fell from my eye," he wrote on Twitter alongside the shocking photos.

@GuinnessIreland I'm really sorry this has happened. Sending thoughts and prayers x — Carlton Doom (@CarltonDoom) November 1, 2021

The tweet, not surprisingly, has gone viral, racking up more than 25k likes in less than a day.

It’s also drawn some hilarious responses:

I think that's a breach of the Good Friday Agreement — Kev Burke (@KevBurkeEnjoys) November 1, 2021

We talk laudably about international law and human rights and yet people like this have yet to be brought to trail at The Hague. #ICCJ #WhenWillWeSeeJustice https://t.co/6h1M73x1ct — Dr Coleman Dennehy (@ColemanDennehy) November 2, 2021

This is it. The saddest image ever. I’ve seen the horrors of war and all they contain. None compare. https://t.co/4QOo0bTo10 — Languedoctor (@Languedoctor) November 2, 2021

I’m after getting an awful fright there https://t.co/mNxGRYLUbY — Darren Conway (@darren_conway) November 1, 2021

This is not the Ireland Michael Collins fought for! https://t.co/JnwNWf2UTm — 3bucksleft (@3bucksleft1) November 1, 2021

In case you're curious, here is the official way to pour a proper pint of Guinness:

In the pub or bar, the perfect pint of Guinness Draught is served using the famous 'two-part' pour.

First, start with a clean, dry glass.

Pour the Guinness Draught into a glass tilted at 45 degrees, until it is three-quarters full.

Allow the surge to settle before filling the glass completely to the top. Your perfect pint, complete with its creamy white head, is then ready to drink.

At home, you should let the can chill for at least three hours before pouring the contents of the can into a large glass in one smooth action.

