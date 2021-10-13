Ireland, you're lookin' well!

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough took to Twitter on Monday to share this glittering shot of Dublin at night captured from the International Space Station.

"Slàinte!" Kimbrough said in his tweet, noting that Dublin is one of his favorite cities and that he's looking forward to a visit next year.

Kimbrough, a native of Texas and a retired Army officer, is a flight engineer on the current Expedition 65. The mission, which began in April and is set to conclude this month, is his third visit to space.

Last month, Kimbrough shared a different yet equally stellar shot of aurora as the Endeavour flew over Ireland and the UK:

Earlier this year, NASA shared another stunning picture of Ireland, also taken from the International Space Station, this time by astronaut Andrew Morgan.

Fittingly, the picture was shared on March 17 - St. Patrick’s Day!

Happy #StPatricksDay! ☘️ Similar to finding a four-leaf clover, capturing this shot of the southern end of the Emerald Isle on a clear day from the @Space_Station took a bit of luck — just ask @AstroDrewMorgan! pic.twitter.com/fPb4gGnot0 — NASA (@NASA) March 17, 2021

And how about this absolute beaut of a shot from 2011?

