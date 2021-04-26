A drug dealer in England who impersonated UFC star Conor McGregor has been jailed for two years and nine months.

Mark Nye, 34, from Surrey, recently pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and for driving whilst disqualified and without insurance.

Surrey Police pulled Nye over in Stanwell on February 11 and found hundreds of business cards with Conor McGregor's name on them, which he used to front his drug-dealing activities.

Nye gave officers false details during the police stop, informing them that his name was Conor. His business cards, meanwhile, displayed "McGregor Enterprise" on the front and "Best drops in Surrey" on the back.

The 34-year-old was detained after officers apprehended him trying to discard Class A drugs and two mobile phones that he had on his person.

Surrey police officers later analyzed the two phones and found hundreds of messages related to drug dealing, while investigators also found "a large cleaver readily accessible by his bed".

Nye, who bears a striking resemblance to McGregor, was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison at the Guilford Crown Court on April 9.

Surrey Police welcomed the verdict in a statement on Facebook.

"A search of the address Mark was staying at revealed a large amount of boric acid, a cutting agent which is used by dealers to cut drugs and can have serious health implications for users themselves," investigating officer PC McGill said in a statement.

"Thanks to the work of our proactive drugs teams, we have taken yet another dealer off our streets and prevented Mark from causing further harm to the victims of his crimes."

