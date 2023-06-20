An Irish soccer match was hilariously delayed after a toddler hilariously ran off with the corner flag midway through the game.

Cork City's All-Island Cup game against DLR Waves was halted in the 44th minute after a toddler got his hands on the corner flag at Fermoy Football Club in Co Cork on Saturday afternoon, June 17.

Footage of the incident shows the young child swinging the flag on top of a small mound as two players ask him to give it back.

"We're looking for a flag I think," an LOITV commentator said as the incident unfolded.

An adult spectator eventually intervened and took the flag from the child, allowing play to resume.

Later, Cork City FC Women shared a clip of the incident saying: "This did actually happen, by the way..."

Cork City went on to win the game 2-1 thanks to goals from Chloe Atkinson and Kiera Sena.

The incident has gone viral on Twitter, with Cork City's original tweet generating more than 1.2 million impressions.

"Love how no one is willing to tackle this little lad!!" one person replied, while another tweeted tongue-in-cheek: "I hope the the trouble maker is banned and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Need this out of the game."