US President Joe Biden video called the Irish rugby team on Saturday evening to congratulate them for their win against New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Ireland ran out 29-20 winners in a thrilling clash with the number one ranked team in the world on Saturday evening thanks to tries from James Lowe, Rónan Kelleher, and Caelan Doris in addition to penalties from Johnny Sexton and Joey Carberry.

It is just the third time in history that Ireland has beaten the All Blacks.

Biden, who has been a vocal supporter of the Irish rugby team, congratulated the Irish team, coaches, and backroom staff shortly after Saturday's victory.

"We're really proud of you guys," Biden said during the two-minute video call.

The President then introduced his brother Jim and his sister Val to the Irish team in addition to other members of his extended family.

Biden also called Taoiseach Micheál Martin to congratulate him following Saturday's win. The President also discussed his experiences of American football while he was in college.

Earlier in the week, Biden sent a letter to the Irish team to offer his "best wishes" ahead of the clash with New Zealand.

The President referenced Ireland's first-ever victory over New Zealand in Chicago in 2016 in the letter and said that he would be rooting for the Irish team to repeat the feat.

"I was thrilled to congratulate the entire team, especially my cousin Rob Kearney, back in 2016 when you first beat the All Blacks in Chicago- a historic moment in Irish rugby," Biden said in the letter.

"Since then, you’ve beaten the All Blacks in 2018, and I know that you can do it again this year."