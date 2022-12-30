While we might not be able to get out and mingle this New Year's we can still read up on these tried and tested Irish pick-up lines. Why not share them with someone who needs them.

Here are our tried and true best Irish pick-up lines.

Give them a whirl around midnight and you may be ringing in the New Year with a special midnight kiss...or maybe a black eye.

1. I may not have four leaves, but if you kiss me, I'll bring you luck!

2. Let's go out again so we can share a pot of gold. Tequila gold that is.

3. How would you like to help put the Irish Spring back into me step?

4. Well, we're the only ones still standing. How about a go?

5. Come over to my place and I'll show you my Lucky Charms.

6. My lips are like the Blarney Stone. Kiss them for good luck and the gift of the gab.

7. Kiss me, I'm NOT Irish!!!

8. You're wearing green, I'm wearing green, we have so much in common that we should get together and go out sometime.

9. I'm a leprechaun and ye caught me! Now I can grant ye one wish

10. Is that a snake in your pants? I'm not St. Patrick so I won't chase it away.

*Originally published in 2012, last updated in December 2022.