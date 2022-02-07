Record-breaking Jeopardy! contestant Amy Schneider has announced that she plans to travel to Ireland for St. Patrick's Day.

Schneider, 42, raked up $1,382,800 in prize money during a record-breaking 40-game streak that came to an end on Jan. 26 and is now planning to treat herself and her partner Genevieve Davis to a trip to Ireland.

"Travel is definitely a part of the plan," she told The New York Post. "I mentioned on the show that we wanted to go to Ireland, and while we’re still finalizing it, it’s looking like we’ll be there for St. Patrick’s Day."

Schneider and Davis are also setting some money aside for a potential down payment on a house, but she said she plans to have "fun" with her prize money first.

"We’re doing some fun shopping in the meantime. No big-ticket items, but I’m refreshing my wardrobe, things like that."

Schneider, a software engineer from Oakland, California, revealed that she took a leave of absence following her record-breaking Jeopardy streak.

"We went to this really fancy, boutique hotel in Half Moon Bay, California, last Saturday night, specifically for its giant bathtubs," she said during a Q&A with the New York Times on Twitter Spaces on Wednesday.

Schneider, who was just the fourth Jeopardy contestant to reach the $1 million milestone, also said she plans to write a book and added that a nine-to-five doesn't hold the same appeal after her stint on the game show.

"I thought I was going to be more excited to get back to my day job than it turns out I have been," she told the New York Times.