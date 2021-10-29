It's back! After a hiatus due to Covid, the Irish Farmer Calendar is back and their "Best of" edition will certainly have you chuckling!

IrishCentral can exclusively reveal that the 2022 Irish Farmer Calendar features hunks of agricultural charm from Cork, Kilkenny, Dublin, Wexford, Tipperary, and County Down. Boasting the "Best Of, Volume II", they appear in their full (or at least topless) glory along with a goat, pigs, pugs, a highland cow, and even snails. You can't deny these shots are pretty funny and sweet.

The calendar was shot on farms throughout the country over the last 12 years and has always been a quirky head-turner, previously beating One Direction, Conor McGregor, and Justin Bieber in the calendar charts and achieving international recognition with |Irish Farmers" the book, published by McMillan in the US.

Christened “agri-porn” by Irish television’s Ryan Tubridy, the calendar has received orders from the US, Australia, UK, Brazil, Mainland Europe, Hong Kong, South Africa, with an international audience hungry to see the charms of Ireland’s farms.

Creator of the calendar series, Ciara Ryan, explained the calendar was not published for 2021 due to Covid restrictions however, she says “we have heard some funny stories from fans… one in particular, of a lovely American lady who had used the dates of a 2021 edition of a fireman calendar but replaced the firemen images with the farmers of the 2020 calendar… Now that’s devotion!”

The calendar is NOW available from www.farmercalendar.com for €11.99 ($14) and will be available in Calendar Club stores in Ireland and the United Kingdom. For more information visit www.farmercalendar.com or follow the Irish Farmer Calendar on Facebook.com.