It's out! The Irish Farmer Calendar 2020, the tongue-in-cheek charity calendar of topless Irish agriculture heroes is out.

For the 11th year the Irish Farmer Calendar 2020 has been launched, all in aid of the farming charity Bóthar. The popular comedy calendar has also signed a book deal with a major US publisher.

Christened “agri-porn” by Irish television’s Ryan Tubridy, the calendar has received orders from the US, Australia, UK, Germany, Poland and France, Hong Kong, South Africa, with an international audience hungry to see the charms of Ireland’s farms.

The 2020 calendar features hunks of agricultural charm from Kilkenny, Carlow, Dublin, Limerick, Tipperary, and County Down. Resplendent with their farmers’ tans, they appear in their full (or at least topless) glory along with a goat, horses, a chick, dogs, fish, and pumpkins.

A portion of the money raised by these calendars goes to the farming charity Bother. This Irish charity enables families and communities worldwide to overcome hunger and poverty and to restore the environment in a sustainable way. To do this, they specialize in improved livestock production and support related training and community development. Bóthar also educates the public in Ireland about global poverty.

The calendar was shot on farms throughout the country over the last 11 years and has always been a quirky head-turner, previously beating One Direction, Conor McGregor and Justin Bieber in the calendar charts and achieving international recognition with ‘Irish Farmers’ the book, published by McMillan (Dan Brown, Jackie Collins publisher) in the US.

Creator of the calendar series, Ciara Ryan, says that interest in the calendar this year is far exceeding previous years and the feedback has been tremendous. The first order for the 2020 calendar came from Alberta, Canada, which was followed by orders from the US, Japan, Russia, UK, Italy, and France. The calendar is NOW available from www.farmercalendar.com for €11.99.

Do you know someone who'd love to get this in their Christmas stocking? Let us know in the comments section below.