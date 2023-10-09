A continuous online conversation through Irish is set to begin on Monday in a bid to promote the Irish language in Ireland and around the world.

Comhrá '23, a Conradh na Gaeilge initiative to promote the Irish language, will begin at 1 p.m. EST on Monday, October 9, and continue for 74 hours until 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 12.

Celebrating its 10th year, Comhrá has broken global records and brings hundreds of groups and individuals together through the Irish language.

The event takes place over Zoom and is accessible to anyone with access to a mobile phone or computer, with groups from all over the world set to take part.

Brónagh Fusco, the coordinator of Comhrá '23, said in a statement that the upcoming event would give participants an opportunity to explore the Irish language in "new and exciting ways".

"This year, #Comhrá23 will travel around the world from Dublin to Copenhagen, from the Mourne to Los Angeles, and from Donegal as far as France," Fusco said.

"We are delighted that groups in Ireland as well as international groups are participating in the event, and that we will have sparked conversations among Irish speakers everywhere, with participants having an opportunity to use the Irish language in new and exciting ways."

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Bairbre Ní Choisdealbha, a teacher at Coláiste an Eachréidh in Galway which will kick off Comhrá '23, said the school was excited to be taking part in the upcoming event.

"It is a great platform to celebrate the Irish language, to share our pride and love for our language with the wider community and to convey the global importance of the language in the school and here in Athenry," Ní Choisdealbha said.

Comhrá '23 is organized by Conradh na Gaeilge, an Irish-language organization dedicated to promoting the Irish language in Ireland and around the world. The event is organized with funding from Foras na Gaeilge, a public body responsible for promoting the Irish language.

The online Comhrá will also be streamed live this year on snag.ie.