Celtic Woman has released a music video of their stunning version of the Irish folk song "Wild Mountain Thyme", which will feature on their new album.

Grammy-nominated Celtic Woman's latest music video will send chills down your spine. The group have come together to perform a version of the iconic "Wild Mountain Thyme, which will be included in their "Postcards from Ireland" tour and first brand-new studio album in three years

A full tour schedule and tickets are available here.

"Postcards from Ireland" showcases the accomplished recording ensemble and world-class performing collective that celebrates Ireland’s rich musical and cultural heritage, and builds on the group’s 16-year legacy of introducing some of Ireland’s most talented singers and musicians to the world stage.

The Celtic Woman tour launches on February 22, 2022, in Pensacola, Florida before stops in Baltimore, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Chicago, New York, Houston and Los Angeles.

Returning to the group is Chloë Agnew, an original member who began working with Celtic Woman at age 14. A soprano, she sings in English, Irish, Latin, Japanese, Italian and German. Joining her are soprano Megan Walsh and Irish fiddle and harp maestro Tara McNeill, as well as the newest member of the group, soprano Muirgen O’Mahony.

The group’s skills bring centuries of musical and cultural tradition to life and their angelic voices are accompanied by a robust ensemble that includes Irish dancers, bagpipers and a full band playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments, including the bodhran, tin whistle, bouzouki, and Uilleann pipes.

Since 2005, Celtic Woman has sold over ten million CDs and DVDs, making it the only all-female act to achieve multi-platinum success in the classical crossover and world music genres during the past decade.

Their 2016 album release, “Destiny”, was nominated for a Grammy award in the category of Best World Music Album, marking the group’s first-ever Grammy nomination.

