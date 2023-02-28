Barry McGuigan, also known as The Clones Cyclone, is a retired Irish professional boxer from Clones, Co. Monaghan. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers to come out of Ireland, having won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships and lineal featherweight championships in 1985.

Barry McGuigan was born on February 28, 1961, in Clones, a small town in County Monaghan. He grew up in a working-class family, with his father working as a miner in the local coal mines. Barry had seven siblings, and his parents instilled in him a strong work ethic and a love of sports from a young age.

As a child, Barry McGuigan was a talented athlete and played a variety of sports, including football and Gaelic football. However, it was boxing that captured his imagination, and he began training at a local gym when he was just nine years old.

Despite his talent, Barry McGuigan's boxing career got off to a slow start. He suffered a number of defeats early on, but he persevered and continued to train hard. In 1978, he turned professional and quickly established himself as a rising star in the sport.

Over the next few years, Barry McGuigan continued to win fights and climb the ranks of the featherweight division. In 1985, he faced off against Eusebio Pedroza for the WBA and lineal featherweight championships in London.

The fight was an epic battle, with McGuigan coming out on top after 15 grueling rounds. His victory made him a national hero in Ireland, and he was greeted with a hero's welcome when he returned home.

Barry McGuigan went on to defend his titles several times, cementing his status as one of the greatest featherweight boxers of all time. He retired from boxing in 1989 with a record of 32 wins and 3 losses.

After his retirement, Barry McGuigan continued to be involved in boxing as a trainer and promoter. He also became a popular TV personality and commentator, and he was awarded an MBE by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to sport.

Today, McGuigan is remembered as one of Ireland's greatest sportsmen and a true champion both in and out of the ring. His legacy continues to inspire young boxers in Ireland and around the world, and he remains a beloved figure in the world of sports.

