An Post, Ireland's postal service, is honoring five incredible Irish women for International Women's Day 2020.

Maureen O’Hara joins four other iconic Irish women in being featured in An Post’s “Pioneering Irish Women” special collection of stamps, rolled out in honor of International Women’s Day 2020.

An Post says the series features Irish women “who achieved international recognition in Fashion, Film, Aviation, Athletics and Art."

The featured Irish women are:

Carmel Snow: Editor-in-Chief of the influential US ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ magazine from 1934 to 1958;

Maureen O’Hara: renowned Hollywood film actress and recipient of an honorary Academy Award in 2014;

Lillian Bland: the first woman in the world to design, build and fly an aeroplane having built the ‘Mayfly’ in 1910, and successfully completed her first flight that same year;

Maeve Kyle: the first woman to represent Ireland at the Olympics in 1956, and also Ireland’s first triple Olympian;

Sarah Purser: portraitist and stained glass artist who was the first female member of the Royal Hibernian Academy in 1924.

Today we launch our newest collection of stamps to mark International Women's Day this Sunday. The stamps feature pioneering Irish women throughout the ages from the worlds of film, acting, aviation and sports.

Commenting on the new stamps, Debbie Byrne, Managing Director of An Post Retail said: "Some of these women are practically unknown, their names strangely absent from the history books and rolls of honour.

"To mark International Women’s Day 2020, An Post is proud to shine a light on these women’s remarkable achievements so that men and women alike can be inspired by their courage and determination.

“These are the perfect stamps to post to the women we know who inspire, challenge and sustain us, and let them know we’re thinking of them."

The stamps were designed by Oonagh Young at the Irish firm Design HQ. They are available for purchase at the GPO in Dublin, selected post offices across Ireland, and online at anpost.com/shop, with free delivery.

