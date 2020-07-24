Ciara Sexton will interview AMCO's artistic directors Shane McAvinchey and Paula Goulding during the webinar on July 25

The American Company of Irish Dance (AMCO) will host its "Plans for the Future" webinar this Saturday, July 25 at 2 pm Central time.

Viewers can sign up ahead of time here or tune in on the AMCO Facebook and YouTube pages.

Read More: Ciara Sexton launches free video resources for Irish dancers

The American Company of Irish Dance is a not-for-profit, Irish dance company which fulfills a demonstrated need for a year-round cultural presence in professional Irish dance.

This professional performing arts group, under artistic direction and vision of Paula Goulding and Shane McAvinchey, aims to give energetic and experienced performers the opportunity to showcase their talents to an ever-increasing audience while providing greater access to one of the most captivating performing art forms available.

During Saturday's webinar, professional Irish dancer Ciara Sexton will be interviewing AMCO's artistic directors Shane McAvinchey and Paula Goulding as they present their vision for this out-of-the-box professional, nonprofit Irish dance production company.

McAvinchey and Goulding, former Riverdance stars, bring decades of professional Irish dance experience to their roles as Artistic Directors for AMCO. Through their skills, they are developing AMCO into a unique platform for promoting Irish dance as an art form which is the core of AMCO's nonprofit mission. As leaders, teachers, and innovators, McAvinchey and Goulding nurture a caring community of AMCO’s professional Irish dancers who bring entertainment, enjoyment, and the art form to audiences worldwide.

Goulding says, “To work with a company whose mission is primarily to nurture talent within our beloved and beautiful art form is not just a joy to be a part of but a privilege."

“Despite the times that we find ourselves living in, working on bringing AMCO to the world stage when the world is ready for it is hugely rewarding and exciting. Never more than now has a company like this, whose mission is essentially one of care, been needed," says McAvinchey.

Read More: WATCH: Riverdance cast comes together from afar to thank essential workers