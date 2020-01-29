A Dublin-based telecommunications company has been bought by US giant Comcast, which owns NBC and Sky, for an undisclosed fee.

Blueface, a cloud-based communications provider, was acquired by Comcast. The Irish company will take up a prominent role within Comcast Business and will service the US giant's global customer base.

Blueface was previously tied up in a merger with US telecommunications company Star2Star, which it merged with two years ago to form StarBlue.

StarBlue was effectively the seller in last week's deal.

This deal will add Blueface's fully customizable cloud voice unified communications platforms to Comcast Business' portfolio of business-grade solutions, providing businesses with the ability to communicate seamlessly and easily.

While the value of the deal remains undisclosed, Blueface was estimated to be worth $9.1 million when it merged with Star2Star in 2018.

Both Blueface and Comcast expressed a strong commitment to creating jobs in Dublin and said that they will be recruiting software developers, engineers, program managers and sales staff in the Irish capital.

Irish businessman Alan Foy, CEO of Blueface, said the company was thrilled to be joining Comcast and work with Comcast Business.

Comcast Business is a subsidiary of Comcast and handles the sales, marketing and delivery of phone, internet and cable television services to businesses.

Blueface has a series of prominent, past investors, including Irish businessman Denis O'Brien, who bought a large minority stake in the business in 2008.

He later sold his stake to Venturewave in 2011. Venturewave is an Irish investment instrument used by CEO Alan Foy to hold stakes in the business.

Venturewave remains an investor in StarBlue, the company formed by Star2Star and Blueface. The investment company is fronted by Kieran McLoughlin, who serves as its Chief Executive.

McLoughlin was the former president of Irish Funds, which is a global fundraising network for people of Irish ancestry.

Enda Kenny, former Taoiseach (Prime Minister) of Ireland, is also an adviser at Venturewave.

