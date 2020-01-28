Tweak, based in Killorglin, County Kerry, a pioneer in digital asset and brand management software has been recognized as a High Performer in the G2 Crowd Europe rankings for winter 2020, based on responses from European users.

The report highlighted the top-reviewed digital asset management solutions that allow business users to optimize usage of their digital brand assets, empowering employees to use, edit, and download brand assets.

Tweak, a cloud-based software as a service solution achieved the highest net promoter score (87 points) among all its European competitors. (The Net promoter score is an index ranging from -100 to 100 that measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company’s products or services to others.)

Tweak empowers organizations to manage and customize their digital brand assets, boosting productivity by turning around artwork, images, and video for campaigns in minutes rather than days.

All reviewers gave Tweak a four or five-star rating. Eighty-eight percent of reviewers gave a five-star rating, with Tweak achieving the highest level of customer satisfaction among all its competitors. Across all global competitors, European users ranked the software as number two, just two points behind the leader in the category. In the other major software review platform, Capterra, Tweak’s software is also very highly rated, achieving 4.5 stars from a possible five, based on user reviews.



“We spend a huge amount of staff time searching and researching for the right photos, images, and videos for our various content needs, like our website, marketing, and social media. Tweak DAM has helped us to organize our huge archive of content in a way that makes it accessible quickly, and not just to those who work on these areas every day,” said Tweak user, Eamon Sharkey, Fundraising Manager, GOAL a global nonprofit.

Tweak founder & CEO Jerry Kennelly said he was delighted with the news of the rankings “Tweak’s software allows brands to be consistent and efficient, empowering teams to leverage brand assets at lightning speed instantly. We are delighted to be named as a high performer in the hyper-competitive Digital Asset Management category by our users. They value the uncompromised control and efficiencies their brands experience with our software. It’s a credit to our dedicated team of professionals, based in Killorglin, Co. Kerry, Ireland and elsewhere”.

For more information visit www.tweak.com.