Formerly one of Northern Ireland’s most senior diplomats in Washington DC, Norman Houston, plans to engage with the diaspora on Ireland's reconciliation, whose support remains to be incredibly important to the peace process.

Co-operation Ireland is delighted to announce Norman Houston has taken up a role as Chief Executive Officer, North America.

Formally Northern Ireland’s most senior diplomat in Washington, Norman brings a wealth of experience to Ireland’s leading peace-building charity and will head up its operation in the United States, working closely with Co-operation Ireland's United States Chairman Jim Clerkin.

Formerly known as Co-operation North, Co-operation Ireland was founded in 1979 by Dr. Brendan O'Regan. It was set up to improve North-South co-operation and in particular the economic links between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Since then, Co-operation Ireland has undertaken some remarkable and inspiring activities and has worked with hundreds of thousands of people.

Norman retired in 2019 from the Northern Ireland Bureau after 11 years. During his time his role was to promote the Northern Ireland Executive’s international strategy and build relationships across the Atlantic, with the United States.

Co-operation Ireland Chairman Dr Christopher Moran said “Attracting someone of Norman’s experience to the charity will help to develop our peacebuilding work and I am delighted to welcome him onto our staff.

“His contacts across North America will help to strengthen support for our cross border, cross-community projects in Ireland and the UK as Brexit starts to be implemented and our role in building relationships becomes more critical.”

On taking on the position of Chief Executive Officer, North America, Norman Houston said “Taking up this new role with Co-operation Ireland will give me the opportunity to work with some amazing people in an organization that boasts the President of Ireland and Her Majesty the Queen as its patrons. I’m very excited about this new chapter and can’t wait to get started.”