Tired of the same old people on your work zoom calls?! Want to add a laugh to a family gathering? Add Emilia the Juliana pig from Kinvara in the West of Ireland to your zoom call.

For just €10 Emilia will pop into your meeting and cheer everyone up! Satisfaction guaranteed.

All proceeds go towards animal upkeep and maintenance at the award-winning Burren Nature Sanctuary.

Emilia became a celebrity when she started her Fairy Pig Walks with Airbnb experiences in 2018, earning over 250 five-star reviews.

Comments include 'This is the best thing we did on our holiday' to 'This is the best thing I did in my life!' and 'So we walked a pig in a fairy forest. It was fantastic. The End!'

Burren Nature Sanctuary is trying to stay afloat having been closed due to lockdown for nearly a year. Adding Emilia to your zoom will help with essential bills to maintain our rescue animals.

Check out our chart-topping podcast - Nature Magic- a positive voice for nature from Ireland and our bestselling lockdown book Nature Magic- How you can engage everyone with biodiversity- available on Amazon.

Here is the link to add Emilia to your zoom

