Ireland's Commission of Investigation into the Handling of Historical Child Sexual Abuse in Schools is inviting survivors and others with relevant information or knowledge to take part in its recently launched public survey.

The Commission was established to examine the handling of concerns about child sexual abuse related to schools in Ireland and will consider abuse that took place in Ireland between 1927 and 2013.

The Commission will use a sampling approach to investigate failures to protect children and explore the reasons those failures occurred, and will also conduct a Survivor Engagement Programme.

The survey marks the beginning of the Commission's work, and it is the first stage of its public engagement. People who experienced historical child sexual abuse related to a school, and others with relevant information, are invited to share initial information, which will help to inform the work of the Commission.

Information gathered through the survey will assist the Commission in identifying themes, patterns, and experiences relating to the handling of concerns of child sexual abuse in schools in Ireland. This information will help inform the selection of sample cases for investigation. The Commission's investigation will focus on how concerns of sexual abuse were handled, including whether there were failures to protect children.

The survey will also invite participants to indicate their interest in taking part in the Commission's Survivor Engagement Programme in the next phase of its work.

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Who Can Complete the Survey?

The survey is open to:

Survivors who were sexually abused as children in a school in Ireland, or related to a school, between 1927 and 2013.

A family member completing the survey on behalf of a person who experienced sexual abuse and is deceased or who cannot be supported to participate themselves.

People with relevant knowledge of concerns relating to sexual abuse in schools, including teachers, former pupils, and others who may have witnessed abuse, or been aware of concerns, or been involved in reporting concerns.

Survivors and people with relevant information who no longer live in Ireland are also welcome to take part.

All day and boarding schools in Ireland are within the scope of the Commission's work, including religious and non-religious schools. The survey is intended for those whose experiences or knowledge relate to schools such as primary or national schools, secondary schools, community schools, and comprehensive schools and includes both fee-paying and non-fee-paying schools. Special schools are also included. Industrial and reformatory schools are not generally part of the Commission's remit.

A targeted communications campaign will raise awareness of the survey, which will run for several weeks.

Read more Irish Government establishes commission to investigate historical sexual abuse in schools

How to Access the Survey

The survey is available online at CommissionOfInvestigation.ie. People who would prefer to complete a paper version can request one from the Commission, or can access support to complete the survey in other ways depending on individual needs.

A detailed Survey Participation Guide is available to help potential participants understand what the survey asks, why the information is being requested, and how it will be used. The Guide is available on the website, and printed copies are available on request. The Commission encourages people to review this information before deciding whether to participate.

Survivor-Centred Design and Support for Participation

In designing the survey, the Commission has worked closely with survivors and with experts in trauma‑informed practice to ensure that the survey reflects survivor‑centred principles, including safety, confidentiality, respect and inclusivity.

The Commission has also arranged an independent survey Participation Support Service, delivered by One in Four, an organisation that supports adult survivors of child sexual abuse. This dedicated service will provide information to help individuals make an informed decision about whether to take part and can answer practical questions about the survey. It also includes assistance for those with additional needs, and can help people access additional information on emotional and psychological supports where required. The service operates independently of the Commission, and participation is entirely voluntary.

After the Survey

All survivors have the option to participate in the Commission's Survivor Engagement Programme and can indicate their interest and preferences in this as part of the survey. This voluntary and informal programme is designed to hear directly from survivors about their experiences and the impact on their lives. Survivors can indicate whether, and how, they wish to take part.

The survey will also inform the Commission's selection of sample cases for its formal Investigation of the handling of concerns of child sexual abuse. Participants can indicate if they would be willing to provide further information to investigators if requested to do so at a later stage. This is entirely voluntary, and survivors can indicate their preferences in the survey. Completing the survey does not mean that an individual's experience will be investigated, as the Commission will take a sampling approach, but all responses will contribute to shaping the Commission's work.

The Commission is committed to a survivor-centred and trauma-informed approach and wishes to emphasise that participation is a personal choice. Individuals are encouraged to consider whether taking part is right for them. Anyone who requires additional information or support can contact its independent Participation Support Service.

For further information, to access the survey and the guidance booklet, visit CommissionOfInvestigation.ie.

To request a paper copy of the survey or obtain further information from the Commission, call (01) 920 8787 or email [email protected].

For independent Survey Participation Support provided by One in Four, call (01) 611 4654 or email [email protected].