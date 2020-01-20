Add an overseas adventure to your New Year’s resolutions list.

CIE Tours, the Irish tour leader with almost 90 years of experience, has announced a two-for-one airfare promotion for those who book select 2020 guided vacations in Ireland and the U.K. before the month ends.

Travelers must book by Jan. 31, 2020 for travel departures within one of two windows: April 1 – May 31 or Sept. 15 – Dec. 31. The limited-time offer is valid on a total of 20 tours to Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales, with appealing options for everything from a couple’s getaway to a mother-and-daughter adventure, bro-cation and more.

You must book by phone and mention promotion code 2FOR120 (2FOR120C in Canada) to qualify for the two-for-one airfare offer, which is available for travel from the U.S. and Canada only. To learn more about terms and itinerary details, visit cietours.com, call 800-243-8687 or connect with a travel professional.

CIE Tours guided vacation experiences include daily sightseeing admissions, full breakfasts, entertainment, most dinners as well as unique visits. This inclusive advantage means no upselling by tour guides or optional extras to pay for once the tour is underway.

Following is just a sampling of the 20 select guided tours available with the 2-for-1 offer.

Guests experience the best of Ireland in one week with this perfect introductory tour that begins in Dublin. Along the way, they enjoy a tour of Trinity College and visit to Book of Kells, a sheepherding demonstration, Blarney Castle, the majestic Cliffs of Moher, beautiful Dingle Peninsula, a walking tour of Galway, and a medieval-style Irish feast.

CIE Tours’ longest-running Ireland tour showcases all the classic sights and rich history of the Emerald Isle. Highlights include King John’s Castle with its costumed guides and touchscreen technology, the Cliffs of Moher, Ring of Kerry, and a jaunting car ride to Ross Castle and Killarney Estate. Guests can trace their ancestry at Cobh Heritage Centre, tour the House of Waterford Crystal, and venture through the Wicklow Mountains to mystical Glendalough before wrapping up the tour in Dublin.

This leisurely Irish tour covers the spectacular scenery of the countryside and seaside, with plenty of stops to explore vibrant towns from coast to coast, including Waterford, Kilkenny and the village of Cong (of “The Quiet Man” fame). Other highlights of this Dublin roundtrip include a tour and whiskey sampling at the Jameson Experience, the Ring of Kerry drive, a jaunting car ride in Killarney, a visit to Clonmacnoise Monastic Site and a lively evening at Dublin’s Abbey Tavern.

Guests explore Edinburgh, York and London at a leisurely pace with two- and three-night stays in each. They’ll enjoy city sightseeing tours, pub evenings, and excursions to the golfing town of St. Andrews, the fishing port of Whitby, Shakespeare’s Stratford-upon-Avon, and more.

