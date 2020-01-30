If you're looking to get the most magic for your money on a trip to Ireland, the Grand Tour of Ireland from Just Go! Vacations is just perfect.

From airfare and accommodation to meals and what to see and do, there's a lot of planning and budgeting involved in crafting an Ireland vacation. A good tour not only takes out the guess-work and deliberating, but it can also be surprisingly cost-effective.

The Grand Tour of Ireland from Just Go! Vacations is hands-down one of the best deals we've seen. It includes round-trip airfare from five major US airports -- NYC (JFK), Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Miami (MIA) and Washington DC (IAD) -- seven nights of accommodation at hotels around Ireland with breakfast and dinner included, transfer service from and to Dublin Airport, and eight days of excursions to all of the major bucket list attractions on the island of Ireland, starting at $1,495 USD.

On the Grand Tour, you'll get to experience Ireland at its most beautiful, during the months of May, June, July, or September, when the days are warm and the nights are cool, and the sun doesn't set until late in the day.

The tour begins with transport from Dublin Airport to your hotel in Belfast, the first stop on the agenda. After a restful night's sleep, the sightseeing begins with a guided tour of Belfast City and a visit to the Titanic Experience, a fascinating museum located on the site of the original shipyard where the famous liner was built.

The Giants Causeway, a stunning vista of hexagonal basalt columns that dot the Antrim coastline, is next, followed by a walking tour of the historic Walled City of Derry.

Continue on through the rugged landscapes of Donegal and Sligo to lovely Sligo town, with its traditional pubs and shops aplenty, and then it's on to Galway City -- the European Capital of Culture for 2020! After a guided walking tour of this famous medieval city, head to Lisdoonvarna in County Clare, where a renowned matchmaking festival takes place each year.

Take in the natural wonders of the River Shannon before stopping by Limerick City for a tour of the 13th-century King John's Castle. Then it's on to Tralee to explore the magic of the Kerry Kingdom -- the world-famous Ring of Kerry driving route and the charming town of Killarney.

The closing act is the place no trip to Ireland would be complete without: the capital city of Dublin. Learn about its history on a guided tour and then enjoy an evening to yourself to stroll the city's cobblestone streets or enjoy a pint of Guinness and some traditional Irish music in one of its many cozy pubs.

It really is the ultimate Irish tour, perfect for first-time visitors or those who want to see as much as possible on a return trip.

Get tickets and more information about the Grand Tour of Ireland here.

* Originally published on Jan 28, 2020.