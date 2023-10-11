From Ireland’s hospitality leaders, best hotels, fine dining, and seafood to casual dining favorites and the most pet-friendly destination, winners of Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards 2023 have been announced.

Representing the four corners of Ireland, the winners of the 2023 Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards were announced at an event hosted by Bord Bia at their new Global Hub, in Dublin on Tuesday, October 10.

Celebrating 25 years in their current incarnation, the independent Georgina Campbell Awards are Ireland’s longest-running food and hospitality awards. They recognize and honor Ireland’s standard-bearers in food and hospitality in Ireland with a particular focus, this year, on genuine hospitality, consistency, innovation, and good value. Also special tributes to some of the giants of Irish food and hospitality – and the brave newcomers who, against the odds, continue to delight with inspiring new businesses.

The Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards 2023 winners are:

Hotel of the Year 2023

5-star Hotel - Ballyfin, Co Laois

4-star Hotel - Clandeboye Lodge, Co Down

3-star Hotel - Casey's of Baltimore, Co Cork

Restaurant of the Year 2023

Neighbourhood in Naas, Co Kildare

Massive congratulations to our clients #NeighbourhoodNaas who won Restaurant of the Year and @Dunmorehouse who won the Memorable Experience Award at @IrelandGuide Irish Food & Hospitality Awards 2023 👏🏻👏🏻#GCGAwards23 pic.twitter.com/lyNRk5aisv — Host (@hostandcompany) October 10, 2023

Chef of the Year 2023

Angel Pirev, The Mustard Seed, Co Limerick

'Memorable Experience' of the Year 2023

Dunmore House, Co Cork

Pub of the Year 2023

The Parson’s Nose, Hillsborough Co Down

Bar of the Year 2023

The Grapevine Lounge Wineport Lodge, Glasson Co Westmeath

Wine Experience of the Year 2023

Burren Fine Wine & Food, Ballyvaughan Co Clare

'Happy Place' Award 2023

Vintage Tea Trips Dublin

Newcomer of the Year 2023

Bramley Restaurant, Abbeyleix, Co Laois

Atmospheric Restaurant of the Year 2023

The Sea Rooms at Kelly's Resort Hotel & Spa Rosslare, Co Wexford

Congratulations to The Sea Rooms!

Winners of @IrelandGuide ‘Atmospheric Restaurant of the Year’. Pictured today receiving the award was Laura and The Sea Rooms Head Chef, Chris. 👏👏 Thank you to @Bordbia & @IrelandGuide pic.twitter.com/sH7vqyJIra — Kellys Resort Hotel (@Kellysresort) October 10, 2023

Seafood Restaurant of the Year 2023

Oscars Seafood Bistro Galway

Seafood Chef of the Year 2023

Tony Davidson - Fisk Seafood Bar Downings Co Donegal

Global Cuisines Award 2023

CHAKRA by Jaipur Greystones Co Wicklow

Casual Dining Awards 2023

Bar-Bistro: The Club at Goffs Kill Co Kildare

Gastropub: The Old Spot Dublin

Cafe-Restaurant: Whitehorses Restaurant Ardmore Co Waterford

Neighbourhood Restaurant: Wild Thyme Three Mile House Co Monaghan

Bakery-Wine Bar: Maison Gourmet & Le Bar à Vin Kenmare Co Kerry

Innovation Award 2023

Mountain View, Ballyhale, Co Kilkenny

Sustainability Award 2023

The Salthouse, Ballycastle, Co Antrim

Host of the Year 2023

John & Elizabeth Barrett - Bervie Guest Accommodation Achill Island Co Mayo

Business Hotel of the Year 2023

Clanard Court Hotel, Co Kildare

We are so thrilled, this is a big accolade and not easily won. Drumroll please ...GEORGINA CAMPBELL BUSINESS HOTEL OF THE YEAR 2023 is Clanard Court Hotel Athy Co Kildare. TY so much @IrelandGuide @GCsIreland https://t.co/bN0BuhvzhK

#clanardcourthotel#GCirelandguideawards2023 pic.twitter.com/Wvh9VwOxTm — Clanard Court Hotel (@ClanardCourt) October 11, 2023

Family-friendly Hotel of the Year 2023

Ocean Sands Hotel, Co Sligo

Pet-friendly destination of the Year 2023

Cashel House Hotel, Co Galway

Taste of the Waterways Award 2023

Sham Hanifa Carrick-on-Shannon Co Leitrim (The Cottage Jamestown; My Kitchen by Sham Hanifa; Buffalo Boy)

Visitor Attraction of the Year 2023

The Stables Café Mount Congreve House & Gardens Kilmeaden Co Waterford

Natural Food Award 2023

Rock Farm Slane Co Meath

'Hospitality Hero' Award 2023

Francis and John Brennan, Park Hotel, Kenmare, Co Kerry

'Movers & Shakers' Award 2023