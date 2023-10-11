From Ireland’s hospitality leaders, best hotels, fine dining, and seafood to casual dining favorites and the most pet-friendly destination, winners of Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards 2023 have been announced.
Representing the four corners of Ireland, the winners of the 2023 Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards were announced at an event hosted by Bord Bia at their new Global Hub, in Dublin on Tuesday, October 10.
Celebrating 25 years in their current incarnation, the independent Georgina Campbell Awards are Ireland’s longest-running food and hospitality awards. They recognize and honor Ireland’s standard-bearers in food and hospitality in Ireland with a particular focus, this year, on genuine hospitality, consistency, innovation, and good value. Also special tributes to some of the giants of Irish food and hospitality – and the brave newcomers who, against the odds, continue to delight with inspiring new businesses.
The Georgina Campbell Irish Food & Hospitality Awards 2023 winners are:
Hotel of the Year 2023
- 5-star Hotel - Ballyfin, Co Laois
- 4-star Hotel - Clandeboye Lodge, Co Down
- 3-star Hotel - Casey's of Baltimore, Co Cork
Restaurant of the Year 2023
- Neighbourhood in Naas, Co Kildare
Massive congratulations to our clients #NeighbourhoodNaas who won Restaurant of the Year and @Dunmorehouse who won the Memorable Experience Award at @IrelandGuide Irish Food & Hospitality Awards 2023 👏🏻👏🏻#GCGAwards23 pic.twitter.com/lyNRk5aisv— Host (@hostandcompany) October 10, 2023
Chef of the Year 2023
- Angel Pirev, The Mustard Seed, Co Limerick
'Memorable Experience' of the Year 2023
- Dunmore House, Co Cork
Pub of the Year 2023
- The Parson’s Nose, Hillsborough Co Down
Bar of the Year 2023
- The Grapevine Lounge Wineport Lodge, Glasson Co Westmeath
Wine Experience of the Year 2023
- Burren Fine Wine & Food, Ballyvaughan Co Clare
'Happy Place' Award 2023
- Vintage Tea Trips Dublin
Newcomer of the Year 2023
- Bramley Restaurant, Abbeyleix, Co Laois
Atmospheric Restaurant of the Year 2023
- The Sea Rooms at Kelly's Resort Hotel & Spa Rosslare, Co Wexford
Congratulations to The Sea Rooms!
Winners of @IrelandGuide ‘Atmospheric Restaurant of the Year’.
Pictured today receiving the award was Laura and The Sea Rooms Head Chef, Chris. 👏👏
Thank you to @Bordbia & @IrelandGuide pic.twitter.com/sH7vqyJIra— Kellys Resort Hotel (@Kellysresort) October 10, 2023
Seafood Restaurant of the Year 2023
- Oscars Seafood Bistro Galway
Seafood Chef of the Year 2023
- Tony Davidson - Fisk Seafood Bar Downings Co Donegal
Global Cuisines Award 2023
- CHAKRA by Jaipur Greystones Co Wicklow
Casual Dining Awards 2023
- Bar-Bistro: The Club at Goffs Kill Co Kildare
- Gastropub: The Old Spot Dublin
- Cafe-Restaurant: Whitehorses Restaurant Ardmore Co Waterford
- Neighbourhood Restaurant: Wild Thyme Three Mile House Co Monaghan
- Bakery-Wine Bar: Maison Gourmet & Le Bar à Vin Kenmare Co Kerry
Innovation Award 2023
-
Mountain View, Ballyhale, Co Kilkenny
Sustainability Award 2023
- The Salthouse, Ballycastle, Co Antrim
Host of the Year 2023
- John & Elizabeth Barrett - Bervie Guest Accommodation Achill Island Co Mayo
Business Hotel of the Year 2023
- Clanard Court Hotel, Co Kildare
We are so thrilled, this is a big accolade and not easily won. Drumroll please ...GEORGINA CAMPBELL BUSINESS HOTEL OF THE YEAR 2023 is Clanard Court Hotel Athy Co Kildare. TY so much @IrelandGuide @GCsIreland https://t.co/bN0BuhvzhK— Clanard Court Hotel (@ClanardCourt) October 11, 2023
#clanardcourthotel#GCirelandguideawards2023 pic.twitter.com/Wvh9VwOxTm
Family-friendly Hotel of the Year 2023
- Ocean Sands Hotel, Co Sligo
Pet-friendly destination of the Year 2023
- Cashel House Hotel, Co Galway
Taste of the Waterways Award 2023
- Sham Hanifa Carrick-on-Shannon Co Leitrim (The Cottage Jamestown; My Kitchen by Sham Hanifa; Buffalo Boy)
Visitor Attraction of the Year 2023
- The Stables Café Mount Congreve House & Gardens Kilmeaden Co Waterford
Natural Food Award 2023
- Rock Farm Slane Co Meath
'Hospitality Hero' Award 2023
- Francis and John Brennan, Park Hotel, Kenmare, Co Kerry
'Movers & Shakers' Award 2023
- Darina Allen & Rory O'Connell - Ballymaloe Cookery School, Organic Farm & Gardens
Comments