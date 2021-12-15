Right in the center of Galway city, at The Galmont Hotel & Spa. Tucked away, just minutes walk from Eyre Square and Shop Street is a hidden realm of relaxation and luxury. This sought-after hotel at the epicenter of the Wild Atlantic Way has 20 years of experience in welcoming guests from far and wide.

* This article was originally published in Ireland of the Welcomes. Subscribe to the print magazine here.

Stay at...

This sophisticated hotel is the perfect place for a family or friends getaway with adventure and fun all around or a place of solace to take time out to recharge and enjoy some wonderful local food, cocktails or a sumptuous escape to the Spirit One Spa.

Explore...

The Galmont Hotel & Spa is the perfect gateway to explore County Galway's treasures such as Connemara, The Aran Islands and more. It's also the perfect place to anchor yourself while discovering what's on offer along Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way, one of the longest-defined coastal routes in the world.

Right on the Galmont's doorstep is the historic "City of Tribes" Galway, a city famed for its wonderful culture and vibrancy. Just stroll through its bustling, winding streets is a treat. From live music to horseracing, traditional pubs, shops theatres and the treasures that are the Galway people themselves the city is a jewel waiting to be discovered.

Eat...

Dining at the Galmont Hotel & Spa is a rare treat. Under the experienced and passionate helm of Executive Head Chef Adrian Bane the team source the finest local and seasonal ingredients to celebrate Irish produce and what makes Ireland a top foodie location. Whether you sample Marinas Restaurant or Coopers Bar & Lounge the award-winning menus will not disappoint.

Marinas Restaurant serves Irish food at its finest with chefs who create beautiful dishes using the best produce Galway and the West of Ireland have to offer. From local crab and salmon to Irish beef and duck, all our dishes are created to the highest standards. We recommend the Rossaveal Crab & Gubbeen Chorizo Cakes.

Enjoy...

The Galmont's newly redesigned Terrace with views of Lough Atalia, Galway and beyond. One of the most sought-after spots in Galway city for a coffee, food or a cocktail we can definitely see its appeal. Looking out on the water below it's hard to believe you're in one of Europe's fastest-growing cities.

Experience...

Some deep relaxation at the Spirit One Spa, on-site at The Galmont. Take a plunge in the large heated 18m pool or lounge in the sauna, jacuzzi, or outdoor hot tub. This underground spa instantly makes you feel cocooned, comforted, and relaxed.

We highly recommend taking a half-day out, to yourself to enjoy their luxurious thermal suite, an Elemis deep tissue full-body massage and an Elemis superfood pro-radiance facial.



Dine & Stay from €205 per room per night. For more visit www.thegalmont.com.

