When traveling Ireland, it’s important to have a base from which to set out on your explorations, and that place should be a special experience in and of itself. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway for two, a big family vacation, or a friends trip, Galway Manor and Cottage is your dream Irish holiday rental - a home away from home.

Just a few minutes away from Galway’s buzzing main street, Banba House sleeps 2-13 guests, while the separate Banba Cottage sleeps, 2-10 guests. Avail of their airport transfer service, just 40 minutes from Shannon Airport and 2 hours from Dublin Airport. The train station, with direct lines to Dublin, Limerick, and Cork, is just a stroll away, which means you don’t even need to rent a car. Upon arrival, you will be greeted with their world-famous arrival buffet. Tuck in and feel the stress melt away.

Charmingly decorated and luxuriously appointed with all the amenities you need to make it a memorable stay, they offer easy access to Galway City, Connemara, the Burren, the Aran Islands, the Cliffs of Moher, the Ring of Kerry and the county’s now iconic Star Wars attractions, and much more. Use their handy car or bus service to plan your day’s excursions.

The area is full of history. When invading armies marched on Galway City in the 12th century, their objective was to oppress the local population into submission and this included the local villages that are now the suburban communities of Galway, now a modern and vibrant cultural hub. All the neighboring villages fought hard, however, and battled until they finally won and retained control.

The invading armies would have marched on the ground where Galway Manor proudly stands today, in the Galway suburb of Athenry. The property was constructed in 1890 on a small hill overlooking the castle. Galway Manor has a fantastic history and many stories are told of the house and goings-on from the past century. The 1916 Easter Rising saw many gun battles in the area as local boys held their ground well, and the house was used as an Irish freedom fighters refuge and stronghold.

The properties are known as Banba House and Banba Cottage for a very special reason. The Book of Kells historically quotes “banba” as meaning Ireland in the olde archaic Irish language. As it was slightly raised above the village, Banba was used to give vantage and warning of further attacks.

Now, Galway Manor sits on a secluded tree-lined avenue, on a corner lot, in a beautiful part of town. It is on the main train and bus routes, and just a few minutes from the cultural center of Galway city's main street. From here, you can see all of Ireland.

* Originally published in May 2019.