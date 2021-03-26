The Royal Canal Greenway, a scenic 80-mile walking and cycling route stretching alongside the historic 225-year-old canal, has officially been launched.

The €12 million project co-ordinated by Waterways Ireland is the country's longest Greenway, traversing through County Kildare, Meath, Westmeath and Longford. The newest outdoor adventure tourism attraction is a former towpath for boats and features 90 bridges, 33 locks, 17 harbors and four aqueducts.

Greenway users can choose to complete the entire 80 mile flat, off-road trail in one visit or explore the shorter designated routes between the 14 connecting access points and towns. The flat off-road trail is designed to suit walkers, runners, or cyclists of all ages and stages.

Take the opportunity to immerse yourself in a bit of history along the way and take the self-guided National Famine Way that travels largely along the Greenway. Here you can follow the footsteps of 1,490 emigrants who walked from Roscommon to Dublin at the peak of the Famine in 1847.

Speaking on the official Greenway opening, Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan said: “We are delighted to launch the Royal Canal Greenway, a game-changer for outdoor tourism. When we travel again, the Royal Canal Greenway will be a fantastic attraction ready to be enjoyed by all and is easily accessible from towns and cities across Ireland including via public transport."

For those planning their next vacation to Ireland, the Royal Canal Greenway is a unique opportunity to explore the scenery, waterways, and rich history of Ireland's Ancient East. A wide range of accommodation options can be found along the route, as well as bike hire offerings, restaurants, and cafés

Check out the Royal Canal Greenway's website for more information.

