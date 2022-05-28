IrishCentral writer and Dingle local Catherine Devane gives us the rundown of her favorite spots in the town and around the peninsula.

Going on holiday to some place new we all want the real experience. The list below of places for food, coffee and walks will definitely give you that!

Go on a walk like a local

Where do I even begin? The Dingle Peninsula has an endless amount of walks with views that never fail to take your breath away. Here are a few of my favorites:

Cruach Mharthain

Drive out of Dingle town towards Ventry and when you get to to the crossroads of Páidí Ó Sé's pub take a right.

Continue driving and after you get to the top of a sharp uphill on a road that's known as 'An Clasach', you will be greeted with a view of the islands along the edge of the Peninsula.

Just on your right you will see a satellite tower, park your car here and take the pathway up the mountain.

Climbing Cruach Mharthain doesn't take very long but it does get steep so take a few breaks along the way and you will be fine! I promise it's worth it, especially with a view like this.

Scrag

Just behind the Dingle Fire Station, this walk up a mountain called Scrag gives you a bird eyes view of the town.

It's up to you how long or short you want the walk to be. Take a rest when the ground flattens or continue the trail along the side of the mountain that will bring you over to the other side and back on to the main road.

Dunmore Head

One of the most westerly points in Europe the views from Dunmore Head are out of this world. Park up at Coumeenoole Beach along the Slea Head Drive and follow the sign that leads you up the trail.

There's a look out fort at the top and you get an incredible view of the Blasket Islands.

Eat food like a local

There's no shortage of places to eat in Dingle. Choose from pub grub, Michelin star restaurants, pizzerias, and more.

For casual dining or takeaway experience, these places might be perfect for you:

Thyme Out on Dykegate Lane serves wholesome vegetarian and vegan meals all made in house. The dishes here are both nutritious and tasty!

My Boy Blue also has a great brunch menu that offers the ideal indulgent meal from sandwiches, pancakes, and burritos.

While Juice for Thought serves great fresh juice, salads, sandwiches and treats that are sure to give you the energy you need for exploring!

Now you're ready to take Dingle on like a proper local. Enjoy!

* Originally published in 2021. Updated in 2023.