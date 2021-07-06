The Clew Bay Bike Trail offers an exhilarating new way to see stunning Clew Bay in County Mayo.

The bike and ferry route circles the bay, curving around the coastline, and incorporates both Clare Island and Achill Island. Clew Bay is Ireland's best example of sunken drumlins. The bay is one of the most spectacular in Ireland, overlooked by Croagh Patrick, and scattered with 365 islands, one for every day of the year.

The Clew Bay Bike Trail, a joint venture between Mayo County Council and Fáilte Ireland, utilizes the existing Great Western Greenway path, along with a section of segregated cycle path and some sections of the local road network. New ferry sailings connect Clare Island and Achill Island (Cloughmore) on Wednesdays and on weekends in July and August.

Cyclists can start the trail at any point and cycle it in either direction. The route takes cyclists through some of Mayo’s most attractive seaside towns including Westport, Louisburgh and Mulranny.

Anna Connor, Tourism Development Officer, Mayo County Council, collaborated with Fáilte Ireland and local ferry operators in the development of this new visitor experience.

“This is exactly the type of unique product that will attract visitors from all over the country to Mayo," she said.

“I’m confident that it will develop into another really strong selling point for the west Mayo area and the Wild Atlantic Way."

Eva Costello, Wild Atlantic Way Manager with Fáilte Ireland, said, “Fáilte Ireland are delighted to see the activity providers and the ferry operators come together to provide this wonderful new experience of cycling around all of Clew Bay.

"Visitors can take their time cycling this 105km route and enjoy the accommodation and hospitability along the way and even get to stay over on two islands – Clare Island and Achill Island. Visitors this year are looking for things to do with families in the outdoors and what better way to do this as they see the wonderful sights and scenery of the area."

The cycling distance is 81km (50.33 mi) with an optional 10km (6.21mi) loop on Clare Island. The total trail distance, including ferries, is 105km (65.24 mi).

While the trail can be done in a day, visitors can also stay overnight on one of the islands for the best experience.

Cyclists can bring their own bikes or hire from one of the local rental companies.

One ferry ticket covers both journeys and should be pre-booked from either of the two ferry companies, O’Malley Ferries or Clare Island Ferries O’Grady’s.

Visitors to Mulranny, Achill and the wider Clew Bay area will find the Clew Bay Bike Trail an ideal way to explore the surrounding area.

For more information visit www.clewbaybiketrail.ie.