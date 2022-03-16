IrishCentral has partnered with Our Travel Circle, a unique virtual tour company that uses local tour guides, to bring you on a trip of a lifetime to the beautiful seaside town of Dun Laoghaire in Dublin... all from the comfort of our home.

Get ready for a guided Irish tour like you've never experienced before. We're traveling with no passport, no plane ticket, and no luggage.

With just your laptop, favorite snack, and an amazing guide, you will get to be immersed in the sights, sounds, and stories of Dun Laoghaire.

The tour will be live-streamed by your guide directly as they immerse themselves in the hustle and bustle of the stunning seaside town in South County Dublin.

Starting at the iconic Royal Marine hotel where lots of famous names have stayed including Laurel & Hardy! We will walk by the old Mariner Church which is now the National Maritime Museum.

We will chat about the rich maritime history of Dun Laoghaire, where Marconi sent the first ship to shore telegram. We will pass monuments, beautiful street art and walk to Dun Laoghaire pier where so many people left our shores in the hopes of a new life.

Meet your Tour Guide

An Irish native with over 18 years of experience in the travel industry, Hazel is excited to share Dublin with you.

Our Dublin Song Playlist

To get you ready for your live virtual tour around Dun Laoghaire, County Dublin, we've put together the perfect playlist to get you in the mood:

