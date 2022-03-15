IrishCentral has partnered with Our Travel Circle, a unique virtual tour company that uses local tour guides, to bring you on a trip of a lifetime to Dublin, Ireland... without having to leave your home!

Get ready for a guided tour around Dublin city like you've never experienced before. We're traveling with no passport, no plane ticket, and no luggage.

With just your laptop, favorite snack, and an amazing guide, you will get to be immersed in the sights, sounds, and stories of Dublin.

The tour will be live-streamed by your guide directly as they stroll the streets of Dublin, bringing you to landmarks and historical sites in the iconic Irish city.

On this tour we will visit the great landmarks, statues and buildings of Central Dublin including Trinity College, Ireland's most celebrated university, The Molly Malone statue, and Temple Bar known for its buzzing nightlife.

We will walk along the River Liffey to the Daniel O'Connell monument - Ireland's great Catholic emancipator and onto O'Connell Street. This street is named after Daniel O’Connell and is Europe's widest street.

The tour will end at the GPO (General Post Office), which was the headquarters and site of the 1916 Easter Rising. To this day, we will see a close up of bullet holes in this iconic building.

Each tour includes immersive, city-specific itineraries, maps, local recipes, drink mixes, and even a music playlist to get you in the mood!

Meet your Tour Guide

Dave is a native of Dublin and has worked as a tour guide in Dublin for the past two years.

He lived in the U.S for 25 years and on his return to Dublin he found that there was a lot about his city that was previously unknown to him, so he set about getting reacquainted with all things Dublin, its culture, history, and its people along with all its famous landmarks.

