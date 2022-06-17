Back in 2014, the powers that be in Ireland made it legal for couples to marry outdoors. Now you can erect an outdoor altar, at approved wedding venues, opening up options for garden ceremonies and seaside weddings.

Up until then, all wedding ceremonies had to take place at an indoor location. However, after Ireland’s Attorney General’s ruling, weddings are set to be at one with nature.

We took a look at some stunning locations where you might consider tying the knot in the middle of Ireland’s famously lush, green landscape.

Muckross House, Killarney, County Kerry

“This nineteenth-century Victorian mansion is set against the stunning beauty of Killarney National Park. The house stands close to the shores of Muckross Lake, one of Killarney's three lakes, famed worldwide for their splendor and beauty. As a focal point within Killarney National Park, Muckross House is the ideal base from which to explore this landscape.”

Cliff House Hotel, Ardmore, County Waterford

Located right on the sea (obviously) Ardmore House boasts of a number of reception settings including “the North Pavilion – a private space with balcony and courtyard. In summer, the Bar is ideal, for it opens out on to a wide terrace overhanging the sea making for a memorable al fresco venue.”

Mount Juliet House, Thomastown, County Kilkenny

"Mount Juliet House is a magnificent Georgian mansion, named by the Earl of Carrick after his wife Juliana, who was known as Juliet. Their home, set on a hill overlooking the River Nore, evokes old-fashioned grace and is a truly romantic and luxurious wedding venue."

Dunbrody House, Arthurstown, County Wexford

“Dunbrody Country House Hotel Ireland is a small luxury hotel in Wexford located on the dramatic Hook Peninsula on Ireland’s south coast."



Bantry House, Bantry, County Cork

“Not only is it one of the finest historic houses in Ireland, but it also commands

one of the best views overlooking Bantry Bay in West Cork.”

Knappogue Castle, Quin, County Clare

“Knappogue Walled Garden offers you a chance to escape the clamor and busyness of everyday life. Marvel at the unique styles created by our Victorian ancestors and lovingly maintained by our gardeners today. This young garden offers horticultural therapy, a healing environment, and a tranquil haven with something of interest for all. For garden lovers everywhere. Come visit us – you won’t be disappointed!”

Lake Hotel Killarney, Killarney, County Kerry

“Nestling on the lake shore of Lough Lein, Killarney’s lower lake, the Lake Hotel enjoys the most magnificent setting in Killarney with the truly unique backdrop of the mountains, islands, woodlands and the 12th century McCarthy Mor castle ruins.”

Killruddery, Bray, County Wicklow

“Killruddery House and Gardens has often been described as a wonderful place to escape for a great day out and has been home to the Brabazon Family (the Earls of Meath) since 1618...Killruddery Gardens are the oldest in Ireland surviving in their original 17th-century unique style along with some 18th and 19th-century additions.”

Kippure Estate, Blessington, County Wicklow

“Kippure Estate, in County Wicklow, is a very special place, offering quality accommodation and facilities privately set in 240 acres of mature woodland and rolling farm pastures. The estate is surrounded by the wild and beautiful Wicklow Mountains and adjoins the fledgling River Liffey.”

Sources: National Geographic, Irish Examiner.

