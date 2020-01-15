It’s no surprise that traveling to Europe during the off-season has become increasingly popular.

Travelers are rewarded with shorter lines, lighter crowds and lower prices—as well as unique, seasonal activities.

This winter, holidaymakers can enjoy the perks of off-season travel with CIE Tours.

The premier tour operator is offering five-day, value-focused getaways to Dublin, London, and Edinburgh that combine the freedom of independent travel with help and guidance from CIE Tours’ experts.

Available through March, CIE Tours’ winter getaways include:

Dublin’s vibrancy is hard to beat, springing from an unparalleled literary legacy that still thrives in this modern, high-tech city.

Staying at the centrally located Ashling Hotel, guests might listen to the buskers on Grafton Street, tour the elegant Georgian townhouses, or settle into a pub made famous by James Joyce – the choices are endless for travelers as they explore the city at their leisure.

Plus, guests enjoy three days of Dublin’s “Hop-On, Hop-Off” tour bus, and a voucher to their choice from three top Dublin attractions: Teeling Distillery; EPIC the Irish Emigration Museum; or GPO Witness History: Dublin’s General Post Office.

Whether travelers are looking to walk in the footsteps of Shakespeare and Dickens, tour the castles in hope of spotting a royal, or shop for quirky finds in Covent Garden, CIE Tours’ London Locals tour gives guests the freedom of independent travel, with the added bonus of access to the expert local insight only CIE Tours can provide.

The package includes accommodations at Thistle City Barbican Hotel, three days to use London’s “Hop-On, Hop-Off” tour bus, and a voucher to guests’ choice from three iconic walking tours: Changing the Guard at Buckingham Palace; Rock ‘n Roll tour exploring to the heart of London’s musical heritage; or a Jack the Ripper-focused tour.

A rich architectural heritage and thriving cultural scene combine in one fascinating destination: Edinburgh. Stay at Mercure Edinburgh Haymarket and get a three-day pass on the “Hop-On, Hop-Off” tour bus, allowing guests to take in Edinburgh’s centuries of rich Scottish history at their own pace.

Vouchers to a variety of the capital’s incredible attractions, such as The Edinburgh Tour, are provided as guests enjoy the independent discovery.

To learn more about terms and itinerary details, visit cietours.com, call 800-243-8687 or connect with a travel professional.