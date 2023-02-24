Enjoy a stay in a Georgian townhouse at Number 31, Dublin's premier guest accommodation.

Blending classic 19th-century Dublin architecture with the 20th century’s flair, Number 31 is a destination that’s visually stunning, yet also welcoming and supremely relaxing.

Tucked away behind a high creeper-clad wall, right on the city’s Georgian Mile, Number 31 is a popular choice for art and design enthusiasts. The townhouse serves as an oasis of calm, and guests can enjoy a peaceful and laid-back vibe after a long day of exploring the cobble streets of Dublin City Centre.

With the city right on their doorstep, guests can wander back home to Number 31 for a delightful nightcap in the secluded garden or lounge in the high-style 1970s sunken living room, overlooking a cozy fireplace while sipping on cocktails near the mirrored bar. The following morning, guests can expect to start their day with Delia’s award-winning breakfast.

The Georgian townhouse's colorful bedrooms are located over four floors and retain delightful original features that blend effortlessly with the contemporary design. Choose where you want to rest your head for the night, from intimate double to plush twin rooms and 'all that jazz' family rooms. Guests can even stay in 'Sam's Room', named after the original owner of Number 31.

The townhouse was the home of Sam Stephenson, the architect of the Wood Quay office blocks and the Central Bank on Dame Street. Stephenson bought the disused stables in 1957 for about £1,000 and completed work on it in 1958 turning it into a stylish hotspot that was graced by many famous names in Dublin’s swinging sixties.

The sense of creative energy throughout Number 31 is not just a legacy of Sam Stephenson, but also the taste of the townhouse's late owner, whose rich collection of 19th and 20th-century art is the source of many extraordinary visual works.

Displayed in public areas for everyone to enjoy, this eclectic collection includes prints, posters, and objets d’art. One particular highlight hangs over the grand staircase, and was originally displayed in the Tavern on the Green in New York City - is a stunning George III-style 16-light chandelier that features delicate details, beaded garlands, bells, and tendrils plus a stunningly bright blue trim.

Number 31 has become the destination of choice for many seasoned travelers, seeing as there are many outdoor attractions right at the doorstep. Renowned for a unique interior, personal service, and luxuriously laid-back atmosphere, along with a reputation as serving the best breakfast in Dublin among those in the know.

