CIE Tours International has named NACTA Travel as their preferred trusted travel agent for tours to Ireland and Britain for over 20 years!

Are you ready for the trip of a lifetime? NACTA Travel’s friendly, expert team make sure you see all the best sights in the most enjoyable way. Small group tours are designed to deliver maximum enjoyment at a reasonable price. 50+ all-inclusive itineraries including 5 Star Castles, Famous Irish Pubs, Irish Heritage and so much more! Enjoy having expert guides with extensive local area knowledge bringing you directly to the places where legends are born, and memories are made.

Choose your dream destination: Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, Iceland, or Italy. Any one of CIE Tours is full of fun, laughter, great conversations, and experiences that you’ll love telling your family and friends about. Travel is the world’s finest treat – especially when you’re making a journey with trusted, reliable guides who go above and beyond to ensure you enjoy the experience.

NACTA Travel is the North American Celtic Trade Association’s travel counterpart and exclusive travel coordinator for most of the Celtic stores operating in the US and Canada.

Here are a few testimonials from previous travelers:

"Working with CIE Tours and NACTA Travel on custom tours has been a wonderful way to connect with my customers. Having Tracey at NACTA handle all the booking details makes everything a breeze." - Megan, Fish Creek, WI

"We just returned from our fifth tour. As we have become accustomed to, we were impressed with all facets of the tour. Once again everything was professionally well done. Our accommodations were excellent, and our driver surpassed all of our expectations." – Danny, Cincinnati, OH

For more information visit NactaTravel.com, call 1-866-622-2244 or e-mail tracey@nactatravel.com