My Irish Cousin is heading stateside to Milwaukee Irish Fest.

My Irish Cousin will be at Milwaukee Irish Fest next month to answer your questions about renting a car in Ireland and to give you tips and advice on how to drive through wonderful Ireland creating the best memories and experiences.

Milwaukee Irish Fest, the ultimate experience of Irish music, culture, and craic, takes place from August 17-20. While there make sure to stop by the "Travel Ireland" area of the festival and meet the faces behind My Irish Cousin, Ireland's friendliest car rental company.

Book with My Irish Cousin to get the best deal on your Irish car rental!

My Irish Cousin owner Malachy and his team will be in the thick of all the action at their vendor's stand, on hand to chat with you and answer any questions you may have about car rental and traveling around Ireland in general. They will also have daily giveaways on hand, so make sure to pop down to their stand for your chance to win some fantastic prizes!

Located just inside and south of the main gate of Henry Maier Festival Park, the "Travel Ireland" area provides the experts to get you to Ireland, get you around Ireland and provide your accommodations when you're there. You will be able to meet experienced trip leaders and actually book your trip on the spot.

Malachy and his team pride themselves on going that extra mile to help their customers and since so many have come to visit the wonderful island of Ireland, they thought it was time to reciprocate that gesture and visit their "cousins" across the pond!

Meet My Irish Cousin

My Irish Cousin is headquartered at Dublin Airport and offers visitors to Ireland peace of mind car rental. With vehicles in over 30 locations and 7 airports, they can accommodate your preferred pickup and return - whatever suits you best!

Having heard firsthand the difficulties experienced by visitors in renting a car in Ireland and the horror stories of hidden charges, excess deposits, and damage disputes on returning vehicles, which in some cases ruined their trip, Malachy at My Irish Cousin thought there had to be a better way.

All charges are included and covered in My Irish Cousin's fixed cost pricing with no surprises, hidden or additional charges on pick up - zero excess, zero deductible, tyres, glass, roadside assistance, travel to Northern Ireland, and unlimited mileage are all included. No add-on deposit held on credit card and additional driver at no extra cost.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by My Irish Cousin - Car Rental (@my_irishcousin)

With My Irish Cousin’s Peace of Mind rental package, you take the car, you return the car. Whatever happens in between, you are fully covered for any damage anywhere on the vehicle. Plus tires, glass, and roadside assistance are also included as a standard, as is a second driver at no additional cost.

There's also unlimited mileage on rentals - North to south, east to west of the island of Ireland, over to Scotland and back, whatever number of kilometers you put up during your visit is covered in your agreement.

My Irish Cousin is available during your visit to Ireland to assist you in any way they can, rental related or not - that’s what family is for.

This year My Irish Cousin received the prestigious 2023 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice award! The esteemed recognition is given to services that have consistently garnered positive reviews from travelers over the previous year. This placed My Irish Cousin in the distinguished group of the top 10% of all businesses featured on TripAdvisor.

The My Irish Cousin team can't wait to meet you at Milwaukee Irish Fest!

My Irish Cousin is always a call or email away before, during, and after your visit to Ireland - learn more about the friendliest car rental company on the island of Ireland on its website.