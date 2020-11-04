Thinking of moving to Ireland?

The Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service (INIS), which was established in Ireland in 2005 to provide a one-stop-shop for asylum, immigration, citizenship, and visa services, should be your first stop for up-to-date information if you're thinking about moving to Ireland from the US.

On September 30, 2020, INIS shared this FAQ document about "Immigration Service Delivery - Impact of COVID-19 on Immigration and International Protection."

We highly recommend contacting your local Irish Embassy or Consulate General if you are planning to move to Ireland from the US.

The following information has been provided by the INIS:

Visas available in Ireland

Important Note: On October 21, 2020, INIS issued this important update about visa processing in the scope of Level 5 coronavirus restrictions.

You can check if you need a visa to stay in Ireland here, and you can read up on some FAQ about Irish visas here.

You do not need an Irish visa to travel to Ireland if:

you have a valid Irish Residence Permit, or

you have a Travel Document which was issued by Ireland, or

you have a document called “Residence card of a family member of a Union citizen” issued, by any country, under 10 of Directive 2004/38/EC (the “Free Movement Directive”). Please contact the authority who issued the document for advice if the document you have comes within the definition of the Directive, as implemented by that particular Member State.

Irish Residence Permit (IRP)

If you are a non-EU/EEA and non-Swiss citizen and you wish to stay in Ireland for any reason for longer than 90 days, you must apply for immigration permission and (if successful) then register.

To register you must:

Be a non-EU/EEA and non-Swiss national

Be aged 16 or older

Go to a registration office in-person

If you wish to stay in Ireland past the expiry date on your IRP, you must apply to extend your immigration permission and renew your registration. If successful, you will be given a new IRP.

An IRP costs €300 per person every time you register and renew. You may also have to pay for a new IRP if your current card is lost or stolen.

You can learn more about IRPs and how to apply here.

Immigration schemes & programmes available in Ireland

Ireland's immigration schemes and programmes are divided: study; work / internships / training; business investment / entrepreneurs; family; religious ministry; independence / long term residence; and other.

You can determine which Irish immigration scheme to apply for here.

Study

Students: Apply to study in Ireland, including English language, degree programmes.

Work, internships & training

Business & investors

Investor & entrepreneur schemes: Stay in Ireland to start a business or make a significant investment subject to certain conditions.

Family, spouses & partners

Religious ministry and Volunteering in Ireland

Minister of Religion Permission

Volunteering in Ireland Permission: There are special conditions to be a minister of religion or a volunteer in Ireland.

Living independently & long term residence

Stamp 0 permission: Live in Ireland with independent means, including retiring to Ireland & visiting academics.

Long term residence permission: Live in Ireland long term, after you have lived & worked here legally for several years.

Without condition as to time endorsement: Stay in Ireland without limits on the time you can remain here, subject to other conditions.

Without condition endorsement: For naturalised Irish citizens with dual-citizenship.

Other

Extension of visitor permission: Extend a stay in Ireland for more than 90 days for a very exceptional reason.

Travel documents, eg for recognised refugee, stateless person: A travel document may assist a recognised refugee, stateless person or other qualifying applicant to travel.

Change your status: In some circumstances, you may apply to change your immigration status.

How to become an Irish citizen

According to Citizens Information, "Irish citizens (in common with all citizens living in Ireland) enjoy certain rights and privileges that are guaranteed under the Irish Constitution. Some of these rights are fundamental rights that arise from living in Ireland. For example, if you are a citizen living in Ireland, you are entitled to equality before the law, freedom to travel, freedom of expression and religious liberty.

"If you are an Irish citizen, you are entitled to carry an Irish passport and leave Ireland to travel abroad, to vote in an Irish election and to be elected to government in Ireland and in the European Union. As an Irish citizen, you are also entitled to live, travel, and work within the European Union/European Economic Area.

"As an Irish citizen living in Ireland, you also have certain duties and responsibilities. For example, you are expected to observe and uphold the basic rule of law in Ireland and to serve on a jury if called upon.

"If you are an Irish citizen living outside of Ireland, you are also entitled to an Irish passport, as well as diplomatic supports from Irish embassies/consulates abroad, etc."

Irish citizenship can be acquired by naturalisation, by descent, and by entitlement.

The INIS re-directs to a separate website, The Irish Citizenship Hub, with all the information you need about obtaining Irish citizenship.

Here are some helpful links about becoming an Irish citizen:

Check if you are an Irish citizen by birth or descent: Here is a useful guidance questionnaire to check if you are an Irish citizen by birth or descent.

Become an Irish Citizen by Naturalisation: Here is a useful guide and information to check eligibility to apply for Irish citizenship by naturalisation including application forms, fees and the application process.

Naturalisation Residency Calculator: Use this calculator to check if you have enough reckonable residence in Ireland to apply for Irish citizenship by naturalisation if you are a Non-EU, non-EEA or non-Swiss national.

Naturalisation Application Forms: Click here to access the various Citizenship application forms.

Citizenship Ceremonies: Attending a citizenship ceremony is the final step to complete the naturalisation process.

Here are some FAQs about becoming a citizen in Ireland.

Aside from the above information provided by the INIS, you can read more about moving to Ireland here on CitizensInformation.ie.