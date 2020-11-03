If you are looking to apply for your Irish passport on the basis of your grandparent who was born in Ireland or Northern Ireland, you will need to apply for Foreign Birth Registration.

Important Note: With Ireland currently under Level 5 restrictions, the processing of Foreign Birth Registrations has been paused until Dublin returns to Level 3 on the National Framework for Living with COVID-19.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The following information was provided by Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs.

Eligibility for Irish Foreign Birth Registration

You are automatically an Irish citizen if one of your parents was an Irish citizen at the time of your birth, and was born on the island of Ireland. You do not need to apply to become an Irish citizen in this case.

If you were born outside of Ireland, you can become an Irish citizen if:

One of your grandparents was born in Ireland, or;

One of your parents was an Irish citizen at the time of your birth, even though they were not born in Ireland.

In these cases, you can become an Irish citizen through Foreign Birth Registration. Once a person is entered onto the Foreign Births Register, they are an Irish citizen and entitled to apply for an Irish passport.

What documents do I need to apply for the Irish Foreign Birth Register?

If you are an adult applicant applying on the basis of an Irish born Grandparent:

Documents relating to the applicant (unless stated, originals must be submitted):

Completed, signed and witnessed application form (see list of witnesses at 1 above)

Original civil birth certificate (showing parental details)

Original civil marriage certificate (if applicable) OR other change of name document (if applicable)

Photocopy of current state-issued ID document (i.e. passport, drivers licence, national identity card) certified as a true copy of the original by application form witness

2 separate original proofs of address

4 colour photographs (2 of which to be witnessed) – do not attach these to the application form

Documents relating to the Irish citizen parent (unless stated, originals must be submitted):

Original civil birth certificate of Irish citizen parent (showing parental details)

Original civil marriage certificate of Irish citizen parent (if applicable) OR other change of name document (if applicable)

Photocopy of current state-issued ID document (i.e. passport, drivers licence, national identity card) certified as a true copy of the original by a professional from the list of witnesses OR original civil death certificate (if applicable)

Documents relating to the grandparent born in Ireland (unless stated, originals must be submitted):

Original civil birth certificate of Irish born grandparent (showing parental details)

Original civil marriage certificate of Irish born grandparent (if applicable) OR other change of name document (if applicable)

Photocopy of current state-issued ID document (i.e. passport, drivers licence, national identity card) certified as a true copy of the original by a professional from the list of witnesses OR original civil death certificate (if applicable)

If you are an adult applicant whose parent is an Irish citizen through naturalization:

Documents relating to the applicant (unless stated, originals must be submitted):

Completed, signed, and witnessed application form

Original civil birth certificate (showing parental details)

Original civil marriage certificate (if applicable) OR other change of name document (if applicable)

Photocopy of current state-issued ID document (i.e. passport, drivers licence, national identity card) certified as a true copy of the original by application form witness

2 separate original proofs of address

4 colour photographs (2 of which to be witnessed) – do not attach these to the application form

Documents relating to the Irish citizen parent (unless stated, originals must be submitted):

Original civil birth certificate of Irish citizen parent (showing parental details)

Original civil marriage certificate of Irish citizen parent (if applicable) OR other change of name document (if applicable)

Photocopy of current state-issued ID document (i.e. passport, drivers licence, national identity card) certified as a true copy of the original by a professional from the list of witnesses OR original civil death certificate (if applicable)

Original Irish Naturalisation Certificate

If you are an adult applicant whose parent is an Irish citizen through entry on the Foreign Births Register:

Documents relating to the applicant (unless stated, originals must be submitted):

Completed, signed, and witnessed application form (see list of witnesses at 1 above)

Original civil birth certificate (showing parental details)

Original civil marriage certificate (if applicable) OR other change of name document (if applicable)

Photocopy of current state-issued ID document (i.e. passport, drivers licence, national identity card) certified as a true copy of the original by application form witness

2 separate original proofs of address

4 colour photographs (2 of which to be witnessed) – do not attach these to the application form

Documents relating to the Irish citizen parent (unless stated, originals must be submitted):

Original civil birth certificate of Irish citizen parent (showing parental details)

Original civil marriage certificate of Irish citizen parent (if applicable) OR other change of name document (if applicable)

Photocopy of current state-issued ID document (i.e. passport, drivers licence, national identity card) certified as a true copy of the original by a professional from the list of witnesses OR original civil death certificate (if applicable)

Original Foreign Birth Registration Certificate

If you are an applicant whose parent is an Irish citizen through Post Nuptial Citizenship Declaration:

Documents relating to the applicant (unless stated, originals must be submitted):

Completed, signed and witnessed application form (see list of witnesses at 1 above)

Original civil birth certificate (showing parental details)

Original civil marriage certificate (if applicable) OR other change of name document (if applicable)

Photocopy of current state-issued ID document (i.e. passport, drivers licence, national identity card) certified as a true copy of the original by application form witness

2 separate original proofs of address

4 colour photographs (2 of which to be witnessed) – do not attach these to the application form

Documents relating to the Irish citizen parent (unless stated, originals must be submitted):

Original civil birth certificate of Irish citizen parent (showing parental details)

Original civil marriage certificate of Irish citizen parent (if applicable) OR other change of name document (if applicable)

Photocopy of current state-issued ID document (i.e. passport, drivers licence, national identity card) certified as a true copy of the original by a professional from the list of witnesses OR original civil death certificate (if applicable)

Original Post Nuptial Citizenship Certificate

If you are an applicant whose parent is an Irish citizen on the basis of being born abroad and adopted under Irish law by an Irish citizen:

Documents relating to the applicant (unless stated, originals must be submitted):

Completed, signed and witnessed application form (see list of witnesses at 1 above)

Original civil birth certificate (showing parental details)

Original civil marriage certificate (if applicable) OR other change of name document (if applicable)

Photocopy of current state-issued ID document (i.e. passport, drivers licence, national identity card) certified as a true copy of the original by application form witness

2 separate original proofs of address

4 colour photographs (2 of which to be witnessed) – do not attach these to the application form

Documents relating to the Irish citizen parent (unless stated, originals must be submitted):

Original adoption certificate and adoption order of Irish citizen parent (showing parental details)

Original civil marriage certificate of Irish citizen parent (if applicable) OR other change of name document (if applicable)

Photocopy of current state-issued ID document (i.e. passport, drivers licence, national identity card) certified as a true copy of the original by a professional from the list of witnesses OR original civil death certificate (if applicable)

Original proof of Irish citizenship at the date of adoption coming into effect

Documents relating to the grandparent born in Ireland (unless stated, originals must be submitted):

Original civil birth certificate of Irish born grandparent (showing parental details)

Original civil marriage certificate of Irish born grandparent (if applicable) OR other change of name document (if applicable)

Photocopy of current state-issued ID document (i.e. passport, drivers licence, national identity card) certified as a true copy of the original by a professional from the list of witnesses OR original civil death certificate (if applicable)

What photos do I need to submit to apply for my Irish Foreign Birth Registration?

You need to submit four passport-sized photographs with your application.

Your witness must sign and date two of these photographs.

How much does it cost to apply for my Irish Foreign Birth Registration?

For applicants 18 years old and over:

Registration plus Certificate: €270

Non-refundable postage and handling fee: €8

Total: €278

Payment is made online when you enter your application.

Who can witness my Irish Foreign Birth Registration application form and photographs?

Before you send your application form to the relevant office, you must have it witnessed by an appropriate person who is personally known to you but is not a relation.

The same witness should witness the form and two of the photographs and use their official stamp on the form. They should also certify a photocopy of the applicant's state-issued identity document as a true copy of the original.

If the witness does not have an official stamp you should supply a business card for them.

The witness can be one of the following, who is personally known to you and currently practicing in their profession:

Garda Síochána/ Police Officer

School Principal/ Vice Principal/ Teacher/ School Secretary/ Pre-school

Manager/ Montessori Teacher/ Lecturer

Member of Clergy

Medical Doctor

Nurse

Physiotherapist

Speech Therapist

Pharmacist

Dentist

Lawyer

Notary Public/ Commissioner for Oaths

Peace Commissioner

Bank Manager/ Assistant Bank Manager or Credit Union Manager or

Assistant Manager

Accountant

Elected Public Representative

Vet

Chartered Engineer

Where can I apply for Irish Foreign Birth Registration?

Once you have all of your documentation in order, you can proceed to apply online here via Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs.

You can read FAQs about Irish Foreign Birth Registrations here.