Ever fancy living it up like a king in an Irish castle? Well, this beautiful, 14th-century Irish castle might be the one for you -- if you can afford to stump up $2.8 million that is.

Knockabbey Castle in County Louth dates back to 1399 and features characteristics from three different historical eras after a Georgian wing and later a Gothic wing were added to the original structure.

Set on 30 acres of glorious grounds and sweeping lawns, the eight-bedroom and eight-bathroom historic castle offers spectacular views of the surrounding gardens and countryside.

The castle retains its old feeling of grandeur and one look at its exterior will feel like a step back in time.

Inside, however, the castle feels very much like a home, with comfortable rooms and beautiful antique furniture.

There are remnants of times gone by throughout the castle, with paneled doors and vaulting ceilings at every turn in addition to several wide staircases.

The castle's bedrooms feature antique beds and other furniture, while the castle's principal reception room is light and airy, and comes complete with squashy couches set around a vintage fireplace.

The house boasts another three spacious reception rooms, ideal for hosting social gatherings.

Much to the delight of snooker and pool fans, the castle also boasts an antique billiards table located in an old-fashioned billiards room.

Knockabbey Castle also boasts an outdoor balcony terrace, a greenhouse, and a barbeque, making it the perfect location for warm summer days.

The castle has undergone up to $4 million in renovations throughout the 2010s and was sold for roughly $900,000 in 2018.

