Moving to Ireland

Get all the information you'll need on how to move to Ireland. From applying for Irish citizenship to obtaining an Irish work visa and tips for living in Ireland.
All the old-style charm of a rural Irish thatched cottage, with views of the sea, and with four bedrooms you'd be hard pushed to find a more idyllic spot.
Banada Abbey, spread over 50 acres in Tourlestrane, Co Sligo, is on the market for less than €500k.
Looking for (or just daydreaming about) some affordable property in Ireland? This bungalow straight out of a fairytale in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway is $53K.
On the market for just over $303k this little bit of heaven in Killybegs, County Donegal is the perfect mix of history and modern style with stunning views.
There's nothing more charming than an Irish cottage - unless you stumble upon a pink Irish cottage, that is!
Moon Cottage in Co Galway is newly on the market and boasts panoramic views of the serene Irish countryside.
Tullaghan House in Co Leitrim has seven bedrooms, seaside views, and a historic "priest's hole" room.
Just meters from the sea, embrace Wexford's rugged beauty with this wondrous retreat.
A whole island, fixer-uppers, castles, a church, and a pub were among the most popular properties for sale in Ireland posts on IrishCentral in 2019.
We don't know what we love more, the gorgeous stonework on this pier cottage in West Donegal or the wonderful job its owners have done with the interiors.
This cottage in Eyeries, West Cork, takes our breath away.
Lairakeen House in Co Galway was refurbished by pop star Roger Whittaker.
Talk about a dream! Imagine owning your own island off Ireland? Some lucky duck just went sale agreed on this spectacular property.
Forget about a thatched cottage or a quaint cottage, what could be more romantic and picturesque than a church in Westmeath?
Seana Thig, a thatched cottage for sale just off of the Ring of Kerry, is going to the top of our Christmas list this year.
Entirely independent, with all mod-cons, Horse Island, is a private island close to Schull, that's 157 acres, with 13 home, and an extraordinary array of birds and wildlife.
This thatched cottage property for sale in Co Kerry has views of The Dingle Peninsula.
“I love that feeling, of being able to just stop on the street and have a chat, which makes me feel I’m really part of a community."
You can now apply to work with Maggie Molloy of @CheapIrishHouses to find your new Irish home for an upcoming RTE show.
The Beehive Cottage in Co Roscommon is an "ideal renovation project" with an unbeatable asking price.
Cloonee House on Lough Carra in Co Mayo boasts a long and fascinating history with stunning scenery to match.
When Sean Simon was seven years old, he told his parents that he will someday become rich and buy the two castles that are located in nearby Lough Key Forest Park. Here’s how he made that dream come true.
This incredible castle stands on fabulous three-acre grounds with a river, trees, and gardens.
