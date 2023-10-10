Luttrellstown Castle Resort in Co Dublin has been announced as a winner at the World Travel Awards.

The incredible resort is situated on lush private parkland, located twenty minutes from Dublin City center. Within the resort lies an immaculate 18-hole championship golf course, an alpine lodge-style clubhouse, and the world-famous 15th-century Luttrellstown Castle.

At this year's Word Travel Awards, the hotel was named "Europe's Leading Luxury Wedding Resort" and it's easy to see why! The castle can accommodate weddings and celebrations of up to 180 people and contains two incredible locations for the special day.

Newlyweds can either hire the unique 15th-century castle or choose the sprawling alpine-lodge-style clubhouse, the setting, the scenery, and the service are all second to none.

Ivan King, Luttrellstown Castle Resort CEO says, “We are truly delighted to win this award, it’s a wonderful accolade for us. It was a hotly contested category so it’s even more rewarding to know we won. It's always a team effort so a big thank you to all our colleagues and thanks to everyone who voted for us.”

The incredible Irish castle is nestled in the heart of a tranquil private estate with 20 luxurious bedrooms. From four-poster beds and vintage chaise longues to freestanding marble bathtubs and luxurious old-world furnishings, every detail has been expertly designed to transport you back in time.

The Clubhouse at Luttrellstown Castle Resort is a stunning 3-story alpine lodge that rises up over the 18th green of the golf course, providing wonderful views of the Wicklow Mountains. This state-of-the-art building is a brilliant place to say "I do", enjoy some fine dining, and then get down to some dancing.

History of Luttrellstown Castle Resort

Luttrellstown takes its name from the Luttrell family, who held the estate for more than 300 years until, 1811. The family line became extinct following the death of John Olmius Luttrell, 3rd Earl of Carhampton in 1829. Subsequently, a wealthy Dublin bookseller and businessman named Luke White purchased the estate for £180,000 from the Luttrells.

Later on, under the ownership of a member of the world-famous Guinness family, the final phase of the castle’s development took place between the 1910s and 1950s. During that time, areas of the interior, particularly the Van Stry Room and the Kentian Room were ingeniously re-modeled using Baroque and Georgian idioms which harmonize perfectly with the remainder of the interior scheme.

Over the years many notable celebrities and members of the royal family have spent some time at Luttrellstown Castle. The Grand Duke of Luxembourg, Prince Rainier and Princess Grace of Monaco, Fred Astaire, Douglas Fairbanks, Queen Magrethe II of Denmark, Paul Newman, and Ronald Reagan have all stayed in this stunning Irish castle. More recently, the world’s media descended on Luttrellstown Castle Resort in 1999 for the fairy-tale wedding of David and Victoria Beckham.

Find out more information about Luttrellstown Castle Resort here.