The Leitrim tourism board launched a 90-second video featuring spectacular drone footage of the county's most iconic sites in a bid to draw more Irish tourists to the area in 2021.

Leitrim Tourism's 90-second video features stunning footage of Manorhamilton Castle, the walled gardens at Lough Rynn, summer adventures at Lough Allen, and hikes across the scenic Bencroy on Sliabh an Iarann,

The video was launched as part of a 12-month marketing campaign aimed at attracting more Irish visitors to Leitrim.

Read more The green mountains of Sligo and Leitrim will replenish your soul and refill your imagination

Leitrim Tourism Officer Sinead McDermott said that there is now a great opportunity for Leitrim to attract more domestic tourists as Ireland begins to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While the last 18 months has been a challenge for the entire tourism industry, there is now an even greater opportunity for Leitrim to capture a more substantial share of the domestic home market," McDermott said in a statement. "We have high-quality hotels and guesthouses, incredible landscapes, and a world-class adventure offering."

"This new campaign along with our new video series will really showcase all of this, sharing our story and the uniqueness of County Leitrim with the world. With a renewed interest in holidaying at home this year and for the foreseeable future, we feel now it is Leitrim’s time to shine, more so than ever."

Leitrim Tourism is keen to emphasize the county's many waterways and vistas, including the Shannon Erne Blueway and Glencar Waterfall, while it is also keen to highlight the county's hospitality and its vibrant towns and villages.

The tourism board additionally seeks to highlight some of the county's premier tourist destinations, including The Shed Distillery, Parkes Castle, Glenview Folk Museum, The Organic Centre, Moon River Cruises, and The Dock Arts Centre, which have all reopened in recent months.

The Leitrim Tourism campaign draws on Failte Ireland's "Hidden Heartlands", which aims to promote the natural and manmade tourist attractions of Ireland's heartland.

Furthermore, the new video campaign highlights special offers in well-known Leitrim hotels, including a two-night stay in the Leitrim Marina Hotel for €49 per person on weekdays and €69 per person on weekends.

Glenview Guesthouse, meanwhile, is offering two nights' bed and breakfast with afternoon tea for €45 per person, per night, while Tawnylust Lodge is offering a two-night weekend stay for €285 for two people or a three-night weekday stay for the same price.

Traveling to Ireland Are you planning a vacation in Ireland? Looking for advice or want to share some great memories? Join our Irish travel Facebook group.