Become your own mixologist with an immersive experience from the experts at Knockranny House Hotel & Spa this October, creating and customizing your own unique cocktail.

During your two-night stay, arriving on Friday, October 6, mixologist and cocktail king, David Hacobian, will be your expert guide for your immersive cocktail experience at Knockranny House Hotel in the beautiful surroundings of Westport.

On Friday evening in the 4-star hotel's plush Brehon Bar, David will provide a whistle-stop tour through the art and quick history of cocktail making, its rules, styles, and methods, and a sampling of some of the world’s classics.

On Saturday afternoon, David will instruct you through a workshop exploring the creation of a perfect drink, understanding, and mastering ‘cocktail tension’ – the balance between alcoholic strength, sweetness, sourness, bitterness, saltiness, temperature, and texture — and focusing on sensory memory development and organoleptic analysis.

This is when you’ll draw from Knockranny’s extensive drinks library of spirits, mixers, bitters, and garnishes to create and customize your own cocktail.

With breakfast each morning overlooking the magnificent vistas of Clew Bay, the buzzing town of Westport within a short stroll, and dinner on one evening in the award-winning La Fougère Restaurant at Knockranny House Hotel, this immersive cocktail experience with two workshops on Friday, October 6 - Saturday, October 7 includes a copy of your masterpiece recipe to recreate at home and is available from €275 per person sharing.

Knockranny House Hotel & Spa

Set on secluded grounds on a hillside, Knockranny House Hotel & Spa stands proudly overlooking the picturesque town of Westport and enjoys breathtaking views of Croagh Patrick and Clew Bay’s islands to the west and the Nephin Mountains to the north.

The welcoming atmosphere at the luxury hotel begins with the open log fires in the reception hall and is carried throughout the property with its antique furniture, excellent spa facilities, superb cuisine, and friendly service, creating a genuine sense of relaxed warmth and hospitality.

Their Spa Salveo encompasses a vitality pool with hydrotherapy stations, an expansive thermal spa suite, various relaxation areas, a fitness suite, and twelve spacious treatment rooms, including a serail mud-chamber and dry floatation.

They have recently launched The Harmony Ritual, a treatment like no other that uses specialized techniques and is inspired by both traditional and modern methods from around the globe. to deliver the ultimate head-to-toe intensive massage. Following your massage, take time in the relaxation room and enjoy a herbal tea chosen based on the oil used during the massage to complete the journey.

Afterward, enjoy a meal at La Fougère Restaurant, the hotel's multiple award-winning restaurant. Inspired by the cinematic drama unfolding outside the windows, the interior has been designed with a nod to 1920s and 30s movie-star glamour and big-screen elegance.

Seamus Commons, one of Ireland's most respected chefs, heads up the team a the food is impeccable; with fresh fish, caught and landed daily, locally reared beef and lamb with fruit & vegetables grown in Knockranny’s gardens.

For more information on the Knockranny House Hotel & Spa, check out their website. You can also keep up to date on Facebook and Twitter.