Kilmainham Gaol in Dublin has been named by Tripadvisor as the 13th top attraction in the world, beating out the Taj Mahal (23rd) and Petra (24), two of the modern Wonders of the World.

The former jail in Dublin, which housed the executions of the leaders of the 1916 Easter Rising, was also ranked as Ireland's overall top attraction on Tripadvisor, beating out The Little Museum of Dublin and 14 Henrietta Street.

The Tripadvisor 'Best of the Best' rankings are based on an aggregate of all reviews on the site over a 12-month period between May 1, 2022, and April 30 this year.

A total of 19,737 of the 24,408 reviews of Kilmainham Gaol during that 12-month period rated the Dublin attraction as "excellent."

Elsewhere in the Tripadvisor rankings, the "Dublin: Cliffs of Moher, Kilmacduagh Abbey, Wild Atlantic way and Galway" tour was ranked the 18th in the world Top Overall Experience and the fourth in the world in Bucket List Experiences.

The tour is ranked as the fourth-best bucket list experience in the world behind the Dubai Red Dunes experience, the Inca trail trek in Peru, and the Juneau wildlife whale-watching tour in Alaska.

It was also voted as the 18th-best tourist experience in the world, with a tour of Grand Circle Island and Haleiwa in Honolulu taking top spot in the ranking.