Ireland was named the ninth safest country for solo female travelers due to its high percentage of women who feel safe walking at night, low female homicide rates, and transportation safety.
Leading travel website Big 7 Travel and travel specialists EnjoyTravel.com have conducted a study on the 20 safest countries for solo female travelers, and Ireland made the list.
The study analyzed over 100 countries on the following eight criteria to determine the safest countries for female solo travel:
- Crime & Safety Index
- Percentage of women who have experienced violence
- Percentage of women who feel safe walking at night
- Public Transport & Taxi Safety
- Female homicide rates
- Laws on domestic abuse
- Attitudes towards violence against women
- Global Gender Gap Index Score
Each country on this list offers stunning natural landscapes and vibrant cultural experiences that make them ideal destinations for all ages and types of female travelers.
Ireland scored 51 points, ranking number nine on the list.
According to the study: "Only 15% of Irish women have encountered violence, the female homicide rate is low and almost 70% of women feel safe walking at night.
"The Irish public also holds one of the best views in the world regarding female violence, with only 1% of the public believing that a man is justified in his crime."
The Top 15 Safest Countries for Solo Female Travelers:
- Oman
- Taiwan
- Slovenia
- Austria
- Norway
- Switzerland
- Netherlands
- Denmark
- Ireland
- Poland
- Czech Republic
- Slovakia
- Lithuania
- Japan
- Estonia
You can learn more about the study on the safest countries for solo female travel here.
Comments