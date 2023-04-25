Ireland was named the ninth safest country for solo female travelers due to its high percentage of women who feel safe walking at night, low female homicide rates, and transportation safety.

Leading travel website Big 7 Travel and travel specialists EnjoyTravel.com have conducted a study on the 20 safest countries for solo female travelers, and Ireland made the list.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The study analyzed over 100 countries on the following eight criteria to determine the safest countries for female solo travel:

Crime & Safety Index

Percentage of women who have experienced violence

Percentage of women who feel safe walking at night

Public Transport & Taxi Safety

Female homicide rates

Laws on domestic abuse

Attitudes towards violence against women

Global Gender Gap Index Score

Each country on this list offers stunning natural landscapes and vibrant cultural experiences that make them ideal destinations for all ages and types of female travelers.

Ireland scored 51 points, ranking number nine on the list.

According to the study: "Only 15% of Irish women have encountered violence, the female homicide rate is low and almost 70% of women feel safe walking at night.

"The Irish public also holds one of the best views in the world regarding female violence, with only 1% of the public believing that a man is justified in his crime."

The Top 15 Safest Countries for Solo Female Travelers:

Oman Taiwan Slovenia Austria Norway Switzerland Netherlands Denmark Ireland Poland Czech Republic Slovakia Lithuania Japan Estonia

You can learn more about the study on the safest countries for solo female travel here.