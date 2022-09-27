Specialized Travel Services offers luxurious, private chauffeur tours all around Ireland that you and your travel partners can customize to your liking.

Specialized Travel Services has been creating memorable Irish experiences since 1974. Now is the time to harness their decades of experience to create the Irish vacation of your dreams while maintaining the highest levels of comfort.

Stay in five Irish castles on the 8-Day Private Chauffeur Vacation

Explore the Castles of Ireland on this luxurious 8-day tour with an itinerary that can be tailored to suit your preferences.

With this package, you can stay in five of Ireland’s most exquisite castles, including Kilkea Castle in Co. Kildare, Dromoland Castle in Co. Clare, Ashford Castle in Co. Mayo, Lough Eske Castle in Co. Donegal, and Cabra Castle in Co. Cavan.

While you will be staying in deluxe accommodation, your dedicated, private chauffeur, who will serve as your local expert throughout your visit, will guide you through some of Ireland's most scenic spots, such as the Rock of Cashel, the Cliffs of Moher, The Burren, Galway Bay, Connemara, Killary Fjord, Mullaghmore, and Slieve League Cliffs.

History buffs can peer into Ireland's past with stops in Kilkenny City, Bunratty Village, Westport Town, Donegal Town, and the Belleek Factory & Visitor Centre.

The Castles of Ireland 8-day private chauffeur vacation will help you discover Ireland in luxury and utmost style.

See the best of Ireland on the 9-Day Private Chauffeur Vacation

Discover Ireland in all its shades of green and glory on this 9-day adventure. This package is a perfect introduction to the very best of Ireland and some of its main highlights.

Included in this tour is deluxe hotel accommodation in Kilkenny City, Cork City, Killarney, Galway City, and Dublin City - inclusive of a full Irish breakfast.

You will get to take in some of Ireland's best attractions as well, including Kilkenny Castle, Rock of Cashel, Blarney Castle, Muckross House & Gardens, Cliffs of Moher & Atlantic Edge Exhibition, Kylemore Abbey & Gardens, Clonmacnoise, Hop-on/Hop-off Bus Tour in Dublin City, Christchurch Cathedral, and The Guinness Storehouse.

Travel in luxurious vehicles accompanied by experienced and entertaining chauffeur drivers as you venture through sites in Ireland’s Ancient East, The Ring of Kerry, The Wild Atlantic Way, Connemara, and the Midlands of Ireland.

The Best of Ireland 9-day private chauffeur vacation, which is customizable to suit your needs and requirements, is the perfect bucket list of the best that Ireland has to offer.

Check out the full range of Private Chauffeur Vacations from Specialized Travel Services here. You can also learn more by checking out their website or following them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.